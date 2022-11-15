Goodfellows starting soon; families in need reminded to sign up

The Goodfellows program will be distributing presents of toys and clothing for children 12 and under from families in need in Crawford County.

Families that believe they might qualify for Goodfellows should sign up soon at West Central Community Action at 146 North 7th Street in Denison.

Sign-up must be done in person. Sign-up hours are no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and no later than 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Goodfellowsis accepting the gift items for the Goodfellows families. The Denison Bulletin and Review will publish when the Goodfellows trees will be placed at area businesses. Names of donors will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review, or donors may remain anonymous. Donations are tax deductible.

Among the most wanted items for families that have already signed up are “Cars” and “Paw Patrol” sheet sets, “Paw Patrol” toys, Hot Wheels, LEGOS, Sonic toys, farm toys, toy horses, dinosaur toys, drawing books, hats and gloves, nail polish and perfumes for girls under 12 and crafts.