Grassley and Feenstra to headline Red Carpet Get-Out-the-Vote Rally

Crawford County Republican Chair Arlan Ecklund announced that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and U.S. Cong. Randy Feenstra have confirmed that they will attend and speak to Crawford County voters at the County Republican’s “Red Carpet Get-Out-the Vote Rally” at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet to feature Republican candidates to area voters beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, with guests walking the red carpet, photos, champagne and hors d’oeuvres and live music by the Boyer River Band,” Ecklund said, “GOP celebrities will walk the red carpet at 6 p.m. and a star-studded program begins at 6:30 p.m.”

Grassley, from New Hartford, will headline the program with Feenstra, who is from Hull.

“We are very honored to host these statesmen in Crawford County and plan for an informative, fun-filled evening for those in attendance,” said Eileen Sailer, event coordinator.

Admission is $20 per person and may be purchased by contacting Eileen Sailer at 712-269-0980 or any Crawford County Republican Central Committee member.

Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981 and has served as the president pro tempore of the United States Senate. He currently serves on the following committees: Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Finance; Budget; Judiciary (ranking member); and Taxation (vice chair). He is also the vice chair on the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control.

Feenstra is completing his first term in the U.S. House. He is currently serving on the following committee: Agriculture; Budget; and Science, Space and Technology.

Grassley and Feenstra are both running for re-election on November 8.

Jeff Kauffman, of Wilton, will round out the keynote speakers at the event. He has been elected chair of the Iowa Republican Party since 2014. Kaufmann is a farmer and previously served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2005-2013.

Todd Halbur, of Clive, Republican candidate for Auditor for the State of Iowa, will represent the five state cabinet candidates.

State Sen. Jason Schultz, of Schleswig, running for Iowa Senate District 6, and State Rep. Steven Holt, of Denison, running for Iowa House District 12, will join Sunday evening’s rally.

Concluding the ticket will be Crawford County Supervisor candidates Craig Dozark, Mike Fink and incumbent Kyle Schultz; incumbent Crawford County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer; and Sara Meseck, candidate for Crawford County Recorder.

Representatives on the National Republican Committee, Steve Scheffler and Tamara Scott, will also attend.