Guzman sentenced to 50 years on 2nd degree murder charge

The shock of learning that a loved one has been murdered, the grief that follows and the reminders of times that will never be shared together were among the impacts that family members talked about in district court Thursday morning just prior to the sentencing of Beth Ann Guzman, 46.

Guzman had been charged with murder in the first degree in the Sunday, February 21, 2021, fatal shooting of her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy David Frank, 46, at their residence at 504 East Fulton Street in Dow City.

Last year she pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge and provided notice that she was going to offer evidence of self-defense, but on Thursday she accepted an agreement in which she pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree.

Murder in the second degree is a Class B felony; malice aforethought is one of the elements of the charge.

Guzman was sentenced to a prison term not to exceed 50 years with a mandatory minimum term of 35 years (seven-tenths of the 50 years) before she could become eligible for parole or work release.

She was given credit for time served.

She was also ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Frank’s estate or heirs.

In the statement she read in court, Jennifer Frank said she views her life in three timelines: before the murder of her father, the grieving time that followed, and then after she realized her life would never be the same. She said when she was young, she didn’t see her father as much as other kids did; she didn’t get double holidays like the kids of other divorced parents, but instead got a “socially awkward fun uncle of a father, and that was pretty great.” She described Jeremy Frank as someone who would drop everything for her. She recalled a time when he was working extra hours to save up for something. When the brakes on her vehicle went out the week before she was supposed to leave for college, Jennifer’s father spent all those savings to make her vehicle safe.

She said she last saw her father alive on her birthday during dinner at his favorite restaurant, Pizza Ranch.

“This time was different than the rest. We had an actual conversation, laughing, smiling and joking with each other. That was the last time I saw him before he died. I was the last person in my family to see him before he died,” Jennifer said.

On February 21, 2021, she received a text from someone she didn’t know asking if her dad was Jeremy, and if he was, to call back. Jennifer did and was told her father was in the emergency room after a car accident. She said she didn’t believe it because her father was a cautious driver. She was told not to go to the hospital because of the road conditions. An hour later she found out he had died. Jennifer added that she called Beth (Guzman) to make sure she was OK. There was no answer, and she found out why the next day.

She described the turmoil in her life after her father was murdered. She talked about not being able to have her father walk her down the aisle or have a father-daughter dance at her wedding, and that her children will not know their grandfather.

Another daughter, Sara Folk, also described receiving a message that her father was in the emergency room from an accident and also did not believe it was true.

“You took pieces of us that we’ll never get back,” she told Guzman.

She spoke of memories about her dad, like the time he bought her a remote control boat, and the time he worked hard to fix up the car she wanted. She spoke about her child growing up without Frank as a grandfather.

She also asked Guzman how she could allow her dad to suffer by bleeding out with a bullet shot through his lung.

The victim impact statement written by Jo Fryar, Jeremy Frank’s mother, was read aloud in court. She wrote about missing her son every day, missing the text messages and the phone calls, the times together on the holidays, and she wrote about the depression and anxiety she is suffering through.

District Court Judge Steve J. Andreasen said it may sound odd for him to say but he told Guzman he wished her luck. He recognized that Guzman’s family may be in the courtroom, and acknowledged Frank’s family members, and said he appreciated the decorum of all the people in the courtroom.

He said there is no way to bring Jeremy Frank back, “but I hope this stage can at least provide a little bit of closure.”

From the criminal complaint filed in district court on February 21, 2021

The shooting of Jeremy Frank took place a number of hours after Guzman and Frank got into an altercation at Frank’s place of employment. After the altercation, Guzman went home, armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to arrive. It is believed that Frank arrived at the home at about 8 p.m., and Guzman stated that as soon as Frank entered the house, he began yelling. When he reached the bedroom, Guzman started shooting at Frank.

Guzman stated she followed Frank and continued to shoot at him while he tried to exit the home.

Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and to drive a short distance away before succumbing to his injuries.