On 06-15-23, Deputy Logan Lieber responded to a single vehicle accident on I-29. A 2000 green Saturn, driven by Justin Ray Finch, was traveling Southbound on I-29 near the 95 mile marker, when a deer ran onto the road, causing the Saturn to strike the deer. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $2000.00.
On 06-17-23, Deputy James Reynolds responded to a single vehicle accident on HIghway 30. Deputy Reynolds made contact with the driver Linda B Schow who advised she did not know where she was or how she got there. Linda advised she had been driving from Omaha for 9 hours. It should be noted Omaha is only 30 minutes away from the scene. Linda advised she does not see well at night and attempted to turn around on the Highway near a bridge. She drove a 2018 silver KIA Sportage off the roadway and down a steep embankment causing her vehicle to become stuck. She was had minor injuries and was transported to the Missouri Valley Hospital. There it became known that Linda had dementia and Alzheimer’s. The vehicle sustained minimal damage.
People are also reading…
On 06-22-23, Deputy Justin McMurray responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Perry Trail. A 2002 Maroon Ford Ranger driven by Colton Tyco Walsh was traveling north on Perry Trail, when it swerved to miss an animal and lost control entering the east ditch. The vehicle skid 57 feet. The driver was transported to CHI-Missouri Valley Hospital with possible injuries. The vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage and is considered a total loss.