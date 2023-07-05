On 06-17-23, Deputy James Reynolds responded to a single vehicle accident on HIghway 30. Deputy Reynolds made contact with the driver Linda B Schow who advised she did not know where she was or how she got there. Linda advised she had been driving from Omaha for 9 hours. It should be noted Omaha is only 30 minutes away from the scene. Linda advised she does not see well at night and attempted to turn around on the Highway near a bridge. She drove a 2018 silver KIA Sportage off the roadway and down a steep embankment causing her vehicle to become stuck. She was had minor injuries and was transported to the Missouri Valley Hospital. There it became known that Linda had dementia and Alzheimer’s. The vehicle sustained minimal damage.