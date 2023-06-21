On May 25, 2023, a 2004 red Ford Mustang driven by Roseanne Grace Dollen of Persia, Iowa was traveling eastbound on 296th Street and drove into the south ditch. The driver left the scene of the accident.

On May 27, 2023, a 2018 black Toyota SUV driven by Terry Lynn Holdren of Harlan, Iowa was traveling was westbound on HWY 30 west of the intersection of HWY 30 and 250th St. A deer ran out on highway 30 in front of the vehicle. Driver was not able to avoid hitting the deer.

On June 2, 2023, a 2020 silver Chevrolet Malibu driven by Devon Raymond Wilson of Earling, Iowa reports to have been traveling eastbound on Highway #44, just east of Toledo Avenue, when a deer appeared on the roadway. Driver reports to making an evasive action-(swerve) to avoid deer and ran off the road to the right and entered into the south ditch area off of Highway #44. During this action, the vehicle struck/damaged a metal post owned by State of Iowa Road Department-(roadway mile-marker #7); and sustained minor damage to front fog lamp and plastic guard underneath front bumper.

Driver did not immediately report accident and a passerby reported to law enforcement observing unoccupied vehicle in ditch area at this location.