The Harrison County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Harrison County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $73,940 is available to support Harrison County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is September 1.

Of the total funds, $7,110 is restricted to the community of Missouri Valley; $1,765 is designated to the community of Pisgah; $4,175 is allocated to the greater Woodbine area; $2,115 is available for charitable purposes in northern Harrison County; and $58,775 will support projects throughout the county, which includes $14,065 for projects focused on wildlife parks, conservation, and other outdoor recreation.

Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Harrison County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

Only organizations providing services in Harrison County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For the Fall 2023 grants, the Harrison County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for extenuating, non-recurring circumstances.

The Harrison County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Harrison County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Harrison County.

These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Harrison County Community Foundation donors. To learn more about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Harrison County Community Foundation Board members: Chair Barb Oliver of Logan; Vice Chair Lori Thomsen of Dunlap; Secretary/Treasurer Kerry Stueve of Missouri Valley; Gordon Fliehe of Logan; Todd Noah of Moorhead; Noel Sherer of Woodbine and Ashley West of Missouri Valley.