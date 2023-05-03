OWI: April 18

to 25, 23

Houpt, Collin Jay, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/16/2021. Jail: 2 days, 04/24/2023. Credit for 2 days completed in prime for life. Fine: $1,250.00, fine may be halved with proof of temporary drivers license. Court costs: $2,362.50. 04/24/2023.

Davis, Alicia Marie, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/22/2023. Jail: 60 days, 04/24/2023. May complete 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days jail. Suspended jail: 50 days. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $587.50. Probation: 9 months, informal. 04/24/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 06/22/2022. Dismissed by court. 04/24/2023.

Mohamed, Ahmed, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/28/2023. Jail: 30 days, 01/11/2023. May complete 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days jail. Suspended jail: 28 days, 01/11/2023. Fine: $1,250.00. 01/11/2023. Court costs: $1,169.45. Probation: 9 months, informal; D/A eval; DDS; no crim law viol; abstain all contr sub. 01/11/2023.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 03/06/2023. Dismissed by court, 04/19/2023.

Constant, Marion James, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 08/21/2022. Jail: 9 days, 04/19/2023. Credit for time previously served. Fine: $1,875.00. Court costs: $411.23. DDS completed; DL revocation per DOT rules. 04/19/2023.

Engelke, Chad Edward, Little Sioux, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 03/25/2023. Jail: 60 days, may participate in 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days, 04/24/2023. Suspended jail: 58 days, 04/24/2023. Fine; $1,250.00. 1/2 may be waive w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $317.50. Probation: 9 months, 04/24/2023. Informal; D/A eval & follow thru w/recommendations; DDS, 04/23/2023.

Criminal: April

18 to 25, 23

Gustafson, Gage David, Modale, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 03/05/2023. Jail: 7 dys. Credit for any time served. Fine: $855.00, Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $230.00. 04/21/2023.

Ellerbruch Jr, James Leonard, Soldier, IA. Count 1: Burglary 2nd degree, 10/31.2021. Dismissed by court, 04/21/2023.

Count 2: Theft 2nd degree, 10/31/2021. Prison: 2 years, 04/21/2023, Sentence conc/w Crawford Co, Monona Co, & Pottawattamie Co. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00, 04/21/2023. DNA requirement: 04/21/2023.

Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 12/13/2022. Jail: 20 days, 04/21/2023. Cts in Pott. Co; Concurrent w/Pottawattamie Co. SRCR170012, 04/21/2023. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $100.00. 04/21/2023.

Simpson, Bradley Evan, South Saint Paul, MN. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 01/31/2023. Jail: 1 day, 04/24/2023, credit for any time previously served. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. 04/24/2023.