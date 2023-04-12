OWI: 3-28 to 4-4, ‘23

Wakehouse, Maya Jo, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 8/15/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 04/02/2023, concurrent with SRCR014058. Civil penalty: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Probation: 9 months, informal; no crim law viol;. D/A eval completed;. DL rev per DOT, 04/02/2023

Count 2: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 08/15/2022. Dismissed by court: 04/02/2023.

Criminal: 3-28 to 4-4, ‘23

Klaahsen, Lisanne Marie, Magnolia, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 10/05/2021. Jail: 9 days, 03/30/2022. Credit for 9 days areayd served. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $135.00. Driver’s license revocation: per DOT rule, 03/30/2023.

Anderson, David Dean, Harlan, IA. Count 1: Pssession of burglars tools, 05/01/2022. Jail: 90 days, 03/30/2022, CTS; CTS in FECR01399. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $258.25. DNA requirement.

Count 2: Theft 4th degree, 05/01/2022. Dismissed by court: 03/30/2023.

Beers, Randy Scott, Little Sioux, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 1/21/2022. Dismissed by court: 03/28/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 11//21/2022. Jail: 5 days, 03/28/2023, credit for any time previously served. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Court costs: $165.00.

Count 3: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 11/22/2022. Dismissed by court 03/28/2022.

Cooper, Shelby Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 3rd degree, 03/04/2023. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 03/31/2023. Civil penalty: $855.00. Court costs: $400.00. Probation: 9 months, restitution, as substantiated.

Count 2: Harassment – 2nd degree, 03/04/2023. Dismissed by court 03/31/2023.

Davis, Caleb Brett Andrew, Hemphill, TX. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 02.28/2023. Jail: 2 days, 04/03/2023. Credit for time already spent in jail.