OWI: April 25 to May 2, 2023

Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 08/21/2022. Jail: 28 days, credit for any time previously served, 04/25/2023. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $385.50. Probation: 9 months,, informal; DDS; D/A eval & follow through with recommendations, 04/25/2023.

Kobs, Keith Dale, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 08/30/2022. Jail: 2 days, CTS; D/a eval completed; DDS completed; DL rev — per DOT rules, 04/30/2023. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $317.50. 04.30.2023.

Flores, Andrew Sterrett, Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/25/2022. Jail: 30 days, CTS; credit for time spent in inpatient treatment, 04/25/2023. Suspended jail: 28 days. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $287.50. Probation: 9 months, informal; DDS & D/A eval may be completed in Kansas. 04/25/2023.

Rose, Mitchell Charles, Logan, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 11/23/2022. Jail: 2 days, CTS; credit for 2 days completed in second chances program, 05/01/2023. Fine: $1,250.00. 1/2 fine may be waived; D/A eval & DDS completed; DL rev/DOT. Court costs: $413.50. 05/01/2023.

Peterson, Steven M., Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 11/24/2022. Jail: 2 days, CTS; credit for 2 days completed in second chances program, 04/30/2023. Fine: $1,250, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $287.50. 04/30/2023.

Gibson, Danny Joe, Logan, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 03/02/2023. Jail: 9 days, CTS; complete by 6/28/23;eligible ankle monitor/house arrest, 04/28/2023. Suspended jail: 63 days. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $287.50. Probation: 9 months, informal; D/A eval & follow thru w/recommendations; DDS. 04/28/2023.

OWI: May 2 to May 9, 2023

Knutson, Ashley J., Corning, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 02/27/2021. Deferred judgment: 365 days, 05/24/2021. Civil penalty: $1,250.00, 1/2 fine may be waived if proof of DL filed within 4 months. Court costs: $326.00. Probation: 365 days, 05/24/2021, Informal; Drug/ALC eval; No crim. Viol.; Abstain all cont. sub.. Revoked: 04/02/2023. Jail: 3 days, 05/03/2023. Credit for 33 days previously served.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985. Other/miscellaneous , deft to pay fine/civil penalty, court costs, and court appointed attorney fees. 05/02/2023.

Welsh, Rebecca Diane, Dakota Dunes, SD. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 12/11/2022. Jail: 69 days, 05/05/2023. Suspended jail: 53 days. Authorized work release. Fine: $1,250, 1/2 fine may be waived if proof of DL filed within 4 months. Court costs: $517.50. Probation: 9 months. Time served: 05/05/2023.

Peterson, Lori Emma, Cushing, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 12.09.2021. Jail: 2 days, 05/03/2023. Fine: $625.00. Court costs: $1,223.75. 05.03.2023.

Berens, Corey Joseph, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 01/07/2023. Deferred judgment: 05/03/2023. Civil penalty: $12,50.00, 1/2 fine may be waived if proof of DL filed within 4 months. Court costs: $140.00. Probation: 9 months, No crim viol; Restitution; DDS. 05/03/2023.

CRIMINAL: April 25 to May 2, 2023

Mejia, Adam Scott, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Theft 2nd degree, 01/14/2023. Prison: 2 years, Concurrent with Count II. 04/28/2023. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $100.00. Restitution pursuant to 321J.2(13)(B). 04/28/2023.

Count 2: Possessio of burglars tools, 01/14/2023. Prison: 2 years, Concurrent with Count I. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Restitution pursuant to 321J.2(13)(B). 04/28/2023.

Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 04/14/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 05/01/2023.

Fleetwood, Danielle Shiffron, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia. 04/24/2023. Not filed-04/26/2023.

Jones, Jacob Ray, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia. 04/29/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 05/01/2023.

Hardiman, Damon Mykel, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 2nd offense, 01/18/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $227.50. 05/01/2023.

Brazier, Jesse Labaron, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 03/15/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $1,227.50. 05/01/2023.

CRIMINAL: May 2 to May 9, 2023

Figueroa, Matthew John, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Eluding — injury, owi, drugs or participate in felony, 07/01/2022. Jail: 30 days, 05/08/2023. Cts in Pott Co. AGCR168707;Count I&II concurrent. Fine: $855.00. Suspended: $855.00. 05/08;/2023.

Count 2: Driving while barred, 07/01/2022. Jail: 30 days. Cts in Pott Co .AGCR168707; Count I&II concurrent. Fine: $855.00. Suspended: $855.00. 045/08/2023.

Davis, Jason Robert, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: sexual abuse – 2 nd degree, pled to amended assualt causing bodily injury 708.2(2) 07/22/2022. Deferred judgment: 11 months, 05/05/2023. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $165.00. Probation: 11 months, obtain mental health eval-minimum of 20 mandatory sessions. DNA requirement: 05/05/2023.