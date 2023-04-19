OWI: 4-4 to 4-11, ‘23

Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 04/19/2022. Jail: 60 days, may participate in 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days. Suspended jail: 58 days, 01/10/2023. Suspended jail: 58 days. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $941.96. 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Probation: 9 months, Informal;d/a eval;no crim law viol;dds;abstain all contr sub. 01/10/2023.

Count 2: Violation of probation, 02/27/2023. Dismissed by court, 04/07/2023.

Peters, Steven Edward, Omaha, NE. Count 1:Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/25/2022. Jail: 30 days, operating while under the influence 1st offense. Suspended jail: 28 days. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $69250. Probation: 9 months, 01/23/2023, informal;D/A eval;no crim law viol;pay all rest ordered.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 03/13/2023. Dismissed by court, 04/07/2023.

Dimayuga Ramirez, Gustavo, Persia, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/0/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 04/07/2023. Civil penalty: $1,250.00. 1/2 civil penalty may be waived w/proof of valid DLl w/i 4 mo. Court costs: $100.00. Probation: 9 months, informal; DDS;D/A eval;abstain all contr. Subs;no crim violate. 04/07/2023.

Lesline, Charles John, Logan, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/08/2022. Jail: 30 days, 04/10/2023, credit tor time served. Fine: $1,250.00. 1/2 waived as deft has provided proof of valid DL. Probation: 6 months, informal; d/a eval; DDS;pay all restitution ordered herein. 04/10/2023.

Hoss, William Robert, Logan, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 12/24/2022. Jail: 90 days, credit for time served. 04/06/2023. Suspended jail: 83 days. Fine: $1,875.00, 1/2 fine may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Probation: 9 months, informal;D/A eval completed;DDS. Pay all restitution:$9,656.86. Court costs: $3,103,75.

Count 2: Child endangerment, 12/24/2022. Dismissed by court, 04/06/2023.

Count 3: Child endangerment, 12/24/2022. Dismissed by court, 04/06/2023.

Criminal: 4-4 to 4-11, ‘23

Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 3rd or subseq offense, 03/10/2023. Jail: 20 days, 04/06/2023, concurrent w/Pottawattamie Co. SRCR170012 Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. 04.06/2023. Court costs: 100.00.

Davis, Caleb Brett Andrew, Hemphill, TX. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 02/28/2023. Jail: 2 days. Court costs: $100.00, 04/03/2023. Credit for time already spent in jail.

Sosa Rosales, Aaron, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 03/12/2023. Rine: $105.00. Court costs” $75.75.

Settlemyer, Tommy Joe, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Interference with official acts, 04/07/2023. Jail: 8 hours, credit for time already spent in jail, 04/10/2023.