LOGAN, Iowa – April 21, 2023 – Harrison County Farm Bureau awards scholarships annually to area students who are pursuing a degree, majoring in agriculture, nursing, or education. Recently, the HCFB scholarship committee awarded a total of $3,000 in scholarships to three Harrison County students. The 2023 scholarship recipients are Revin Bruck, MaKenna Maguire, and Lily Olsen.

Revin Bruck, of Persia, will be graduating from Tri-Center High School. He plans to attend college at South Dakota State University and major in Animal Science. Revin is the son of Harrison County Farm Bureau members Richard and Melanie Bruck.

MaKenna Maguire, of Logan, will be graduating from Logan-Magnolia High School. She plans to attend college at The University of Iowa and major in Business/Ag Business. MaKenna is the daughter of Harrison County Farm Bureau members Mike and Kay Maguire.

Lily Olsen, of Persia, will be graduating from Tri-Center High School. She plans to attend college at Northwest Missouri State and major in Education. Lily is the daughter of Harrison County Farm Bureau members Mike and Patti Olsen.

Harrison County Farm Bureau Board President Lynn Stamp spoke on behalf of the board and scholarship committee, “Congratulations to our county scholarship award winners. We look forward to helping you grow through furthering your education. The agriculture of tomorrow needs leaders like you!”