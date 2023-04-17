Harrison County issued an open burning ban effective April 13 and until further notice. The ban prohibits all open burning in Harrison County including all incorporated city limits within the county.

With the current conditions and future outlook for weather in the area, conditions are favorable to have another large-scale fire in the county. Over the last weeks, Harrison County fire and rescue departments have responded to several fires in the area that have gotten out of control. On Wednesday, April 12, crews battled fires for several hours which caused over 100 acres of property destroyed. There are also active fires throughout much of southwestern Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

All of Harrison County is currently in extreme fire conditions at this time and have been impacted by drought conditions. These range from a moderate to extreme drought conditions, which has also fueled fire spread. Although, there is rain in the forecast this week, it will not be enough precipitation to improve the volatile fire conditions.

Harrison County Emergency Management Coordinator Philip Davis said, “On Easter Sunday, crews from four fire and rescue departments, law enforcement, emergency management and 10 tractors responded to a field fire just southeast of Woodbine. All crews did a fantastic job protecting the public as this fire quickly spread. Initial estimates indicate this fire destroyed approximately 75 acres. I am pleased to report that there were no structures that were damaged or injuries from the fire. Crews have been fighting grass, brush and field fires for multiple hours each day since Saturday, April 8, and conditions are expected to remain very unstable.”

Citizens are reminded to never throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles. The burning of yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural grounds and set-asides, trash, or other items are prohibited during the ban. Disobeying an active burn ban is a simple misdemeanor and can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. You may also be liable for additional criminal charges, damages, losses or injuries resulting from the fire.