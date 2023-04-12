Warranty Deeds for week of March 27 to 31, 2023:
R. Keith & Evelyn J. McWilliams Trust to Nicholas Ryan & Linda Jo Oliver. SWSW of 18-81-44 — Lot 1 NWNW of 19-81-44 — Lot 2 SWNW of 19-81-44 — NENE of 24-81-45 — N 14a SENE of 24-81-45. $1.00.
Quit Claim Deeds for week of March 27 to 31 2023:
Peggy J. Hill to Main Trail LLC. Lot 6, Block 3, Martin’s 1st, Martinsville, Modale — W1/2 Lot 7, Block 3, Martin’s 1st, Martinsville, Modale, IA. $6,000.00.
Main Trail LLC to Peggy J. Hill. E1/2 Lot 7, Block 3, Martin’s 1st, Martinsville, Modale — Lot 8, Block 3, Martin’s 1st, Martinsville, Modale, IA $6,000.00.
Brenda Roback to Tervor J. Collison. Lot 1, Block 5, Jenks & Bonney addition Little Sioux — Lot 2, Block 5, Jenks & Bonney addition Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.
People are also reading…
Brenda Roback to Tervor J. Collison. Lot 1, Block 12, Little Sioux — Lot 2, Block 12, Little Sioux — Lot 4, Block 12, Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.