Judy A. Pryor Trust to J. Pryor Farms LLC. pt N1/2 SW Of 4-79-42 lying E Ditch | NW1/4 Of 3-79-42 Exc 2.8a SENW, Exc pt SENW .25a, Exc pt SENW .62a | NENE Of 4-79-42 | S1/2 NE Of 4-79-42 | N1/2 SE Of 4-79-42 | N1/2 NW AND NWNE Of 29-81-41 Exc RR ROW, Exc all E River NWNE, Exc Parcel A NWNW survey 2003-4906 17.82a | pt SESW Of 1-81-44 | pt E1/2 NW Of 12-81-44 | pt Lot 3 E1/2 NE Of 4-81-44 survey R.V.Fairchild 4-22-1926 1.90a | pt W1/2 NW Of 12-81-44 44.85a | pt SENE Of 7-78-43 | pt E1/2 SWNE Of 7-78-43 + Parcel A pt Lot 3 W1/2SWNE, Exc ROW RR. Exc Parcel B pt Lot 1 5.93a Survey 2007-2772 | Lot 1 NWSE Of 7-78-43 Survey PB 6 PG 599 | pt NESE Of 7-78-43 Exc 1.06a SW Cor, Exc Parcel A 2.23a Survey 2007-2700 | NWNW Of 15-81-41 | N1/2 NE and SENE Of 16-81-41 Exc Parcel A NWNE 20.695a | Parcel B SWNE Of 16-81-41 .35a Survey PB 11 PG 9 | S1/2 NW Of 29-81-41 Exc pt lying W of RR, Exc pt SENW | pt S1/2 NW and N1/2 SW Of 29-81-41. $1.00.