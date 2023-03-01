Warranty Deeds for week of Feb 13 to Feb 17, 2023:
Gabriel John & Jennifer Ann & John Steven & Ellen Sue O’Banion to Ralph Barry Estate. N22’ SESW Of 6-80-42. $1.00.
Lois A. Surber to Shanell A. & Michelle L. & Shane E. Dickman & Mullenix & Surber. E1/2 S57-1/2’ Lot 13, Block 2, Blackman’s addition, Woodbine — W1/2 S57-1/2’ Lot 13, Block 2, Woodlawn, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.
Ronnie K. Birdsall to David A. Smith. Lot 10, Block 7, Pisgah, IA. $1.00.
Quit Claim Deeds for week of Feb 13 to Feb 17, 2023
Greg D. & Julie K. Tunink to Greg D. Tunink. Lot 52, Block 14, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. ~~~
Ashley & Christopher Biskup to Elizabeth A. Watke. Lot 50, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. — Lot 51, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $21,000.00
James E. Hoover to Robert W. Hoover II. 8’ vac alley adj, E & S Lot 3, Block 18, Magnolia — 8’ vac alley adj, E & S Lot 4, Block 18, Magnolia, IA. ~~~
Joseph & Cheryl Cox & Coble to Joseph & Sarah V. Cox & Brown. Tract 5 SWSW Of 32-79-43 Wayne G Kirk Survey dated 1-17-1997. $1.00.
Richard & Connie Shaeffer to Eugene C Shaeffer. Lot 6, Block 70, TLCO’S 4th addition, Misiouri Valley + 10’ adj alley.