Warranty Deeds for week of April 24 to 28, 2023:

CCC Real Estate Holding Co LLC to Eagle Food Mart Inc. Lot 1, Block 88, MVRE&ICO’s First Addition, Missouri Valley, IA. — Lot 2, Block 88, MVRE&ICO’s First Addition, Missouri Valley, IA. — E1/2 Lot 3, Block 88, MVRE & ICO’s First Addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $10.00.

CCC Real Estate Holding Co LLC to Elkhorn Petroleum LLC. E150’ Lot 1, Block 45, Reel’s Addition Logan — N20’ W60’ E1/2 Lot 2, Block 45, Reel’s Addition Logan, IA. $10.00.

Ethan & Kaylee Smith to Marnie J. Jacobsen. Lot E100’, Block 56, TLCO’S 2nd Addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Greg T. Rager to John F. & Jayne M. Klein. N1/2 SW and NWSE of 2-80-43 — E1/2 NESE of 3-80-43. $1.00.

John S. Shelton Dave Able & Courtney Sims & Ann Moroco. Lot 1, Block 2, Orson — Lot 2, Block 2, Orson — Lot 3, Block 2, Orson — Lot 4, Block 2, Orson — Lot 5, Block 2, Orson — Lot 6, Block 2, Orson — Lot 7, Block 2, Orson — Lot 8, Block 2, Orson — Lot 9, Block 2, Orson — Lot 10, Block 2, Orson — Lot 11, Block 2, Orson — Lot 12, Block 2, Orson — Lot 13, Block 2, Orson — Lot 14, Block 2, Orson — Lot 15, Block 2, Orson — Lot 1, Block 3, Orson — Lot 2, Block 3, Orson — Lot 3, Block 3, Orson — Lot 4, Block 3, Orson — Lot 5, Block 3, Orson — Lot 6, Block 3, Orson — Lot 7, Block 3, Orson — Lot 8, Block 3, Orson — Lot 6, Block 1, Orson Lot 7, Block 1, Orson Lot 8, Block 1, Orson Lot 5, Block 1, Orson Lot 9, Block 1, Orson Lot 10, Block 1, Orson Lot 11, Block 1, Orson Lot 12, Block 1, Orson Lot 13, Block 1, Orson Lot 14, Block 1, Orson Lot 15, Block 1, Orson Exc Parcel C Survey 2007-1533 Lot 16, Block 1, Orson Exc Parcel C Survey 2007-1533 Lot 17, Block 1, Orson Exc Parcel C Survey 2007-1533 Lot 18, Block 1, Orson Exc Parcel C Survey 2007-1533 Lot 2, Block 1, Orson Exc Parcel C Survey 2007-1533 Lot 16, Block 2, Orson. 1.00.

Warranty Deeds for week of May 1 to 5, 2023:

Wayne & Barbara Nielsen Living Trust to Kickin’ Creek Farms LLC Parcel B Fr S1/2 SW of 31-81-41 Survey 2018-2952. $1.00.

David A. Gilbert to William T. Fecke. Parcel A pt Govt Lot 16 SWNE of 5-79-45 Survey PB 8 PG 59, PB 11 PG 68. $1.00.

Angela M. Simmons to Ethan Bartels. Lot C, Jones addition, Logan SWSW-18-79-42. $1.00.

Travis Lampe to Tyler Vernon Lampe. S90’ Lot 10, Block 8, Dunlap, IA. $80,000.00.

Weston F. McDonald to Travis Michael Lampe. Lot 1, First addition to Sunrise addition, Dunlap See Sec 2-81-41 Lot 2, First addition to Sunrise addition, Dunlap See SEC 2-81-41. $180,000.00.

Treasure A. & Kenneth D. Englund to Zane K. McGlade . Lot 2 & pt Lot 1 SWNW of 9-79-43. $1.00.

Larry P. Davis to Rick & Leigh Meeker. Tract A SWNE and NWSE of 33-81-42 Survey 2005-3503 & 2015-0608. $1.00.

Mark C. & Connie J. Amidon to Mark Graalfs. Lot 9, Block 24, Missouri Valley, IA. $129,000.00

Mondamin Baptist Church of Mondamin Iowa n/k/a New Life Church to Trevor Frisk. pt SWSW of 30-80-44 1.0a Survey PC 1 S 29F pt SWSW of 30-80-44 1.0a PC 2 S 29 & 2004-0056. $1.00.

Bryce Thomas & Sabrina Celine Friesland to Herbert Hatcher. Parcel C SWSE of 33-79-44 2.56a. $1.00.

David A. & Anita M. Longmeyer to Longmeyer Family Trust. Lots 9 & 12 NENW of 2-78-44. $1.00.

Cooper Marital Trust to Josephine A. Cooper. E70’ Lot 7, McCrillis addition, Modale S pt Lot 4 NESE of 25-80-45 4.5a E18.96a W32.73a NESE of 23-80-45 E8.87a W21.81a NENE of 23-80-45. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of April 24 to 28, 2023:

Gary L. Thomas to Shelly Biggs & Kristyjo Fichter. Lot 3, Block 15, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA Lot 4, Block 15, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $4,000.00.

Seth Goslar to Martin L. McColley Jr. Lot 1, Block 6, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. ~~~.

Cody Carritt to Nicole Carritt. pt Lot 9, Harris Grove Country Estates Ph I. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of May 1 to 5 2023:

Patrick & Jill M. Blair to Greg D. & Linda S. Hull. Lot 66, Block 7, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Little Sioux Lot 67, Block 7, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $10,000.00.

Jonathan L. Pearey to Angela M. Simmons. Lot C, Jones addition Logan SWSW-18-79-42. $1.00.

Wanda L. Hogue to Rick G. Brewster. SWSW of 6-79-42. $1.00.