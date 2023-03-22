Warranty Deeds for week of March 6 to 10, 2023:

William W. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust to Susan M. & Patricia A. Lackey & Sabo. N1/2 NW of 29-80-44 — | all land W Riv NWNE of 29-80-44 Exc Parcel B of Lot 2 and Parcel A of Lot 1 PB 12 PG 99. ~~~.

Matthew D. & Carrie W. Busing to Chase M. Bucksbee. Lot 1, Block 86, Hill & Hupp’s SD (13-79-43). $1.00

Donald H. & Kathy S. Hekter to Evin V. Wills. pt NWNE of 24-79-43. $1.00.

Gary D. & Diana L. Gochanour to Rani C, Chapman, Parcel B SWSW of 4-78-41 Survey 2019-1118 — | Parcel B pt Lot 2 NWSW of 4-78-41 Survey 2019-1118. $1.00.

Monna J. Juhl Trust to Jeffrey L. Juhl. SE1/4 of 15-78-41. $1.00.

Brian H. & Paula R. Dickman to Cole Vernon & McKenna Renee Royer. Lot A, Seaton’s SD, Missouri Valley — | W40’ S20’ N1/2 Lot 4, Block 17, Missouri Valley + Easement 537-1137 + Vac Alley. $1.00.

Phillip J. & Rebecca S. Householder to Brady M. & Brooklyn Wright. Lot 7, Block 93, Sunnyside, Missouri Valley. $100.

Quit Claim Deeds for week ofMarch 6 to 10, 2023:

David L. & Becky S. Cohrs to Jared Cohrs. Parcel A SWNW of 35-81-43 Survey 2022-2092 — | Parcel B SENE of 34-81-43 Survey 2022-2092. $1.00.

John Steven & Karen S.Baatz and Joseph R. & Alysha Thurlow to Joseph R. Baatz. Lot 5, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — | Lot 6, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux. $1.00.

John Steven & Karen S.Baatz and Joseph R. & Alysha Thurlow to John S. & Karen S. Baatz. Lot 24, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — | Lot 25, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — | Lot 26, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — | Lot 27, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux. $1.00.

Amanda & Joshua Johnson to DAOS Construction. Lot 2, Block 15, First addition, Mondamin. $1.00.