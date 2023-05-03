Warranty Deeds for week of April 17 to 21, 2023:

JRC Anderson Farm LLC to Robert & Lori Pekarek. pt Parcel B S1/2 NE of 3-81-45 Survey 2021-1161, Exc Parcel A Survey 2002-4774 — S1/2 NE of 3-81-45 Exc Parcel B, Exc Parcel A Survey 2002-4774 — SE1/4 of 3-81-45 Exc Parcel A S1/2SE Survey 2021-1138. $1.00

Andrew Neal Collins to Tammy Kirk. Lot 1, Block 99, Grassland addition, Missouri Valley — Lot 2, Block 99, Grassland addition, Missouri Valley — Lot 3, Block 99, Grassland addition, Missouri Valley, IA. ~~~.

Marvin D. & Debra L. Purcell to Marvin D. & Debra L. Purcell. Lot 16, Wessar SD, Logan — Lot 17, Wessar SD, Logan, IA. $1.00.

Wando Investment Group LLC to Nicholas Jedlicka. Pt E1/2 NW of 26-81-45 Pt Lots 1, 2 & 3 Aud Plat NENW lying S IA#301 & E Ramp B #29, pt SENW E Ramp B. $1.00.

Paula D. Christensen to Paula D. Christensen Living Trust. E1/2 Lot 1, Block 45, WLICO’S First addition, Woodbine — E1/2 Lot 2, Block 45, WLICO’S First addition, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.

Paula D. Christensen to Paula D. Christensen Living Trust. Lot 14, Block 2, First addition to Happy Homes addition, Woodbine, IA $1.00.

Paula D. Christensen to Paula D. Christensen Living Trust. Lot 14, Block 2, First addition to Happy Homes addition, Woodbine — NWNW of 5-79-41 — E39a SESE of 31-80-41 — SW1/4 of 31-80-41 Exc pt SWSW 1.154a. $1.00.

David L. Zima to David L. Zima Trust U/A. NESW of 4-81-44 + 25’ easement NWSW. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of April 17 to 21, 2023:

Sabrene A. Summerfield to Chad C. Summerfield. N90’ Lot 4, Block 66, Second addition Dunlap — N90’ Lot 5, Block 66, Second addition Dunlap, IA. ~~~.

Shelly Lynn Andreasen to Jan & Gregg Roberts. Lot 72, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 73, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 74, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $21,000.00