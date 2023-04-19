Warranty Deeds for week of April 3-7 2023:

LaVonne Stewart to Mark Guinan. Lot 2, Block 9, Rodewald’s 1st, Missouri Valley + 20’ Vac Alley $1.00.

Douglas S & Heather Pitt to Myers Family Farm LLC. Lot 1 of Parcel B NESW of 13-79-44 Survey 2023-0189. $1.00.

Derrick & Corrie Mether to Glen W. & LuAnne K. Burkhart. Parcel A NESE of 21-80-43 Survey 2023-0117. $1.00.

Glen W. & LuAnne K. Burkhart to Derrick & Corrie Mether. Parcel A of Lot 1 SESE of 1-80-43 Survey 2023-0117. $1.00.

Jennifer L. & Michael Allen to Trebold Jennifer L. & Michael Allen Trebold. 1/4 INT S1/2 SW AND NWSW of 30-81-42 — 1/4INT W1/2 NE AND E1/2 NW of 20-81-42 Subject to Easement for Hwy 2014-2713, Exc Parcel A SENW Survey 2012-2019. $1.00.

Gene P . Smith Revocable Trust to Smith Family Trust. Pt Lot A 31-78-45 + Accretions thereto of the Smith Survey. ~~~.

Aaron. J & Angela G. Pryor to Scotty Lee & Katie Ann Blum. Parcel C of Parcel C SESE of 8-79-41 Survey 2023-0252 — Parcel C of Parcel C NESE of 8-79-41 Survey 2023-0252. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of April 3-7 , 2023:

Paul E. & Yolanda L. Gilmore, to Gilmore Family Trust. N1/2 NE and E1/2 NW AND SWNE of 10-81-42. $1.00.