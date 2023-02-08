Warranty Deeds for week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023:

Doreen A.& Mark Epperly to Doreen A. & Mark Epperly. $1.00 N10a NWSW of 35-80-43. $1.00.

Roger. F/ & Beverly H. Paul to Roger F.Paul 2023 Trust. E1/2 NE AND NESE of 23-78-41 — 1/2 IN Lot 3 NESW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT Lot 2 NWSW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT pt (Lot 1) NWSW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT Lot 18 SWNW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT W1/2 NW of 24-78-41 — 1/2 INT W20r SENW of 24-78-41 — 1/2 INT pt N1/2 SW of 24-78-41 lying westerly of the centerline of creek (Smith 42a — 1/2 INT E60r NENW of 24-78-41. $1.00.

Roger F. & Beverly H. Paul to Beverly H. Paul 2023 Trust. 1/2 IN Lot 3 NESW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT Lot 2 NWSW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT pt (Lot 1) NWSW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT Lot 18 SWNW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT W1/2 NW of 24-78-41 1/2 INT W20r SENW of 24-78-41 1/2 INT pt N1/2 SW of 24-78-41 lying westerly of the centerline of creek (Smith 42a 1/2 INT E60r NENW of 24-78-41. $1.00.

Randy J. & Teresa R.Coenen to Teresa R. Coenen 2023 Trust. 1/2 INT E95’ Lot 1, Block 30, Wlico’s First additionWoodbine 1/2 INT E95’ Lot 2, Block 30, Wlico’s First additionWoodbine 1/2 INT S1/2 SE of 6-80-41 Exc Parcel B Survey 2020-1311 1/2 INT NE1/4 and NESE of 7-80-41 1/2 INT N3/4 NWSE of 7-80-41 1/2 INT SESE of 7-80-41 1/2 INT S1/2 NE of 8-80-41 1/2 INT Parcel A NENE of 18-80-41 Survey PB 10 PG 33 4.85a. $1.00.

Randy J. & Teresa R. Coenen to Randy J. Coenen 2023 Trust. 1/2 INT E95’ Lot 1, Block 30, Wlico’s First additionWoodbine 1/2 INT E95’ Lot 2, Block 30, Wlico’s First additionWoodbine 1/2 INT S1/2 SE of 6-80-41 Exc Parcel B Survey 2020-1311 1/2 INT NE1/4 and NESE of 7-80-41 1/2 INT N3/4 NWSE of 7-80-41 1/2 INT SESE of 7-80-41 1/2 INT S1/2 NE of 8-80-41 1/2 INT Parcel A NENE of 18-80-41 Survey PB 10 PG 33 4.85a. $1.00.

Michael T. & Bethany L. Stevane to Ridge C. & Courtney Meeker. NE COR 40’ X 60’ Lot 4, Block 21, Logan Outlots. $1.00.

Edward, James Edward & Ericka Guinan to Michael & BethanyStevane. W1/3 Lot 2, Block 42, BLAIR’S addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023:

Brian Congdon to Tami & Ashley Hawkinson. Lot 73, Block 1, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 74, Block 1, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $1,000.00.

Ella Mae Lukens or Ron or Paula Gaul. Lot 67, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 68, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 69, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $26,662.50.

Ella Mae Lukens or Ron or Paula Gaul. Lot 66, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $8,887.50.

Ronald D. & Patricia L. Lease to Ronald and Patricia Lease Family Trust. Parcel Lot B, Hendrix SD Parcel Lot I, Hendrix SD Parcel Lot H, Hendrix SD Parcel Lot G, Hendrix SD Parcel Lot F, Hendrix SD. $1.00.