Jane & Royl G. Roden to Royl G. Roden Farms LLC. Parcel B SESE of 32-81-44 Survey 2007-1534 <&dateline> Parcel B pt Lot 5 SWSW of 33-81-44 Survey 2007-1534 <&dateline> Parcel B pt SWSE AND SESW of 33-81-44 Survey 2007-1534 <&dateline> pt lying S & E Drainage Ditch SENE of 33-81-44 <&dateline> NESE of 33-81-44 Exc pt lying N & W Drainage Ditch <&dateline> pt lying N & W Riv NWSW of 34-81-44 <&dateline> Parcel C SWSE of 33-81-44 Survey 2006-3912 <&dateline> Parcel C SWSW of 34-81-44 <&dateline> Parcel D pt Lot 2 & pt Lot A of Lot 1 S1/2 NW AND NWNW of 4-80-44 31.20a <&dateline> NW1/4 of 4-81-43 <&dateline> E1/2 NE of 5-81-43 <&dateline> pt SWSE of 13-81-44 lying S & W Cty Rd F20L WD 477-439 <&dateline> NE1/4 of 24-81-44 Exc NWNE <&dateline> NWSE of 24-81-44 Sub to Reservation of mineral rights 459-238. $1.00