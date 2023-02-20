Warranty Deeds for week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2023:
210 Huron Trust to Phillip C. Ganoe. E50’ Lot 10, Block 11, Missouri Valley — E50’ N1/2 Lot 9, Block 11, Missouri Valley.$1.00.
Jay D. & Sharon E. Heim to Jay D. & Sharon E. Heim. Par A pt Govt Lot 18 SWNW Of 5-78-42 2.463a. $1.00.
Donald D. Mether to Derrick & Corrie Mether. NESE Of 21-80-43 Exc SW Cor. ~~~.
Jesse & Heather Hardy to Jake & Trina Wingert. N1/2 Lot 7, Block 18, Wlico’s First addition Woodbine — Lot 8, Block 18, Wlico’s First addition Woodbine. $1.00.
Patrick E. & Kimberly J. Christensen to Daniel Christensen. Parcel A NENE of 17-81-43 2.71a. $1.00.
Quit Claim Deeds forweek of Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2023:
Saeed & Saadia Mian to S & S Properties LLC. E120’ Lot 1, Block 4, Missouri Valley — E120’ N10’ Lot 2, Block 4, Missouri Valley — W30’ Lot 41, Block 4, Missouri Valley — W30’ N10’ Lot 2, Block 4, Missouri Valley. $1.00
Delcy Acre to Shayne Acrea. pt SENW Of 18-78-43 lying SE Rd — pt SE Rd NESW Of 18-78-43 — Parcel A NESW Of 18-78-43 Colwell’s Survey 2003-1719 — Parcel B N1/2 SW AND SENW of 18-78-43 Colwell’s Survey 2003-4994 $1.00.
Joseph Cox to Joseph & Cheryl Cox & Coble. Tract 1 NESE Of 31-79-43 Wayne G. Kirk Survey dated 1-17-1997 — Tract 1 W1/2 SW of 32-79-43 Wayne G. Kirk Survey dated 1-17-1997 — Tract 5 SWSW of 32-79-43 Wayne G. Kirk Survey dated 1-17-1997. $1.00
John E. Boss to John E. Boss Trust. S10’ Lot 2, Block 3, Kirkwoods, Missouri Valley + Vac Alley <&dateline> Lot 3, Block 3, Kirkwoods, Missouri Valley + Vac Alley <&dateline> pt SENE Of 15-78-44. $1.00
KMS Property Holdings LLC to PRKS Properties LLC. Lot B of Lot 6, Block 11, Missouri Valley <&dateline> Lot B of Lot 7, Block 11, Missouri Valley. $1.00.
Jane & Royl G. Roden to Royl G. Roden Farms LLC. Parcel B SESE of 32-81-44 Survey 2007-1534 <&dateline> Parcel B pt Lot 5 SWSW of 33-81-44 Survey 2007-1534 <&dateline> Parcel B pt SWSE AND SESW of 33-81-44 Survey 2007-1534 <&dateline> pt lying S & E Drainage Ditch SENE of 33-81-44 <&dateline> NESE of 33-81-44 Exc pt lying N & W Drainage Ditch <&dateline> pt lying N & W Riv NWSW of 34-81-44 <&dateline> Parcel C SWSE of 33-81-44 Survey 2006-3912 <&dateline> Parcel C SWSW of 34-81-44 <&dateline> Parcel D pt Lot 2 & pt Lot A of Lot 1 S1/2 NW AND NWNW of 4-80-44 31.20a <&dateline> NW1/4 of 4-81-43 <&dateline> E1/2 NE of 5-81-43 <&dateline> pt SWSE of 13-81-44 lying S & W Cty Rd F20L WD 477-439 <&dateline> NE1/4 of 24-81-44 Exc NWNE <&dateline> NWSE of 24-81-44 Sub to Reservation of mineral rights 459-238. $1.00
Jane & Royl G.. Roden to Jane & Royl G. Roden. NWNE Of 24-81-44. $1.00.
Peggy J. Hill to Main Trail LLC. E1/2 Lot 7, Block 3, Martin’s 1st, Modale <&dateline> Lot 8, Block 3, Martin’s 1st, Modale. $6,000.00