Warranty Deeds for week of May 8 to 12, 2023:

Aileen Elizabeth Heffernan to William B. & Christine L. O’Day. S70’ N120’ Lot 8, Block 44, Dunlap — S70’ N120’ Lot 9, Block 44, Dunlap, IA. $87,000.00.

Rolling Hills Farms Inc. to Robert M. & Amie L. Wright. Parcel A SWSW of 5-81-44 Survey PC 1 S 189D. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week May 8 to 12, 2023:

James and Orphia Stuart Family Trust to Orphia Edella Stuart. Lot E, Hendrix SD pt of Parcel C. $1.00.

Mark & Jennifer Warren to Melissa & Ronald Seelandt. Lot 4, Block 6, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 5, Block 6, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 6, Block 6, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA.$22,000.00

Douglas Sr & Betty & Douglas Jr & Deborah Wright to Jason & Julie Foster. Lot 79, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 80, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 81, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 82, Block 9, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $29,000.00.

Brokeneck Construction LLC to 1st 3 LLC. N1/2 Lot 7, Block 18, Magnolia + add’l tract + pt Vac Alley — N1/2 Lot 8, Block 18, Magnolia + add’l tract + pt Vac Alley. $1.00.

Shellie N. Harrison to Shellie N. Harrison Revocable Trust. N80’ Lot 6, Block 66, Second addition Dunlap — N80’ Lot 7, Block 66, Second addition Dunlap, IA. ~~~

Gallowglass Investments LLC to Skyler Dooley. Parcel A pt Lot 3 & all Lot 1 SESE of 28-81-43 Survey 2004-1041. $1.00.

City of Pisgah to Rick & Jeffrey D. Erwin & Parks S61’ Lot 1, Block 2, Pisgah — Lot 2, Block 2, Pisgah, IA. $1.00.

Josephine A. Cooper to Judie L. Hayward. 18.96a W32.73a SENE of 23-80-45. $1.00.