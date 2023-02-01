 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harrison County OWI/Criminal reports

  • 0

OWI: 1-17 to 1-24, ‘23

Brown, Osvail Maurice, Dunlap, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 05/08/2021. Jail: 7 days, 01/23/2023. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs; $1,000. Probation: 9 months, 01/23/2023.

Mothershead, Corey Lee, Sioux City, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 08/13/2022. Jail: 90 days, 10/24/2022. Fine: $1,250.00. Half waived, deft has proved valid drivers license. Court costs: $193.75. Probation: 9 mos.

Count 2: violation of probation – 1985, 12/12/2022. Dismissed by court, 01/20/2023.

Kobs, Keith Dale, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 08/30/2022. Jail: 2 days, 01/12/2023. Fine: $1,250. Half may be waived w/proof of valid drivers license within 4 mos. Probation: 9 mos, 01/23/2023.

Copas, Charles Clay Winchefield, Fair Grove, MO. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/01/2022. Deferred judgment, 9 mos, 01/19/2023. Civil penalty: $1,250. Court costs: $200.00. Probation: 9 mos.,01/19/2023.

Castillo, Fernando Ceballos, Omaha, NE . Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 11/19/2022. Deferred judgment, 9 mos, 01/20/2023. Civil penalty: $1,250. Half may be waived w/proof of valid drivers license within 4 mos. Court costs: $1,000. Probation: 9 mos, 01/23/2023.

Criminal: 1-17 to to 1-24, ‘23

Zwart, Ross, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 03/20/2022. Jail: 180 days, 01/17/2023. Suspeded jail: 90 days. Fine: $1,875.00. Court costs: $422.26. DNA requirement. Probation: 365 days, 01/17/2023. Abstain all contr sub; pay rest.

Count 2: Eluding - speed ovr 25 over limit, 03/22/2022. Jail: 180 days, 01/17/2023. Counts 1 & 2 shall run concurrently. Suspended jail: 90 days, Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. DNA requirement. Probation: 365 days, 01/17/2023.

