OWI: 1-31 to 2-7, ‘23
Ash, Kaitlyn Mackenzie, Lincoln, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/14/2022. Jail: 30 dyas, 02/06/2023. Credits for completion of urban dreams weekend program. Suspended jail: 28 days. Fine: $1,250.00. Probation: 9 months. 02/02/2023. Abstain all alcohol; D/A eval.
Hughes Swift, Kayla, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense,08.07/2022. Jail: 60 days, 02/06/2023. Suspended jail: 53 days. Fine: $1,875.00. Probation: 9 month. DNA requirement: 02/06/2023.
Criminal: 1-31 to 2-7, ‘23
Minnick, Natasha Leigh, Lincoln, NE. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 08/11/2022. Jail: 38 hours. Credit for time served 02/01/2023. Court costs: $125.00.