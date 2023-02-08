OWI: 1-25 to 1-31, ‘23
Digiorgi, Abigail Rose. Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 11/24/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 mo., 01/25/2023. Civil penalty: $1,250.00. Court costs: $100. 00. Probation: 9 mos,
Criminal: 1-25 to 1-31, ‘23
Vanderheiden, Garret Scott, Fremont, NE. Count 1: Involuntary manslaughter, 05/29/2022. Deferred judgment: 2 yrs/ 01/30/2023. Credit for time served. DNA requirement. Civil penalty: $1,025.00. Probation: 2 yrs,. Abstain all contr subs;pay all restitution.
Count 2: Operating a motorboat/sailboat while intoxicated — 1st offense, 05/29/2022. Dismissed by court: 01/30/2023
Garrison, Troy David, Pisgah, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 3rd or subseq offense, 12/20/2022. Prison: 5 yrs. 01/27/2023. Concurrent w/monona county FECR016909 AND FECR016914. Fine: $1,025.00. Court costs: $100.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00. DNA requirement:
Tapio, Tiffany Nicole, Mondamin, IA. Count 1: Assault: 11/28/2022. Dismissed by court, 01/27/2023.
Count 2: False report to public entity, 11/28/2022. Fine: $105.00.Court costs: $135.75. 01/27/2023.
Greene, Derek James, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. 12/31/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75, 01/25/2023.