HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

3-29

Deputy Denton initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of Main Street and Vine Street in Little Sioux. K9 Leo was deployed and alerted to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle recovered a controlled substance and drug equipment. Based on these findings, Elaine Norgart of rural Pisgah was arrested and transported to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia violations.

3-30

Investigator Sieck was contacted by the Iowa Child Abuse Hotline reporting an assault between children that had occurred several years ago. During this investigation, it was discovered that the incident had taken place in the State of Nebraska and the proper jurisdiction was contacted per this report.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding a trespass complaint at a property on Loess Hills Trail. The suspect was identified through pictures and contact was made with this subject and warned to stay off the property.

3-31

Deputy McMurray responded to a 911 Hang up call from the West Harrison School in Mondamin. This was determined to be a phone line issue.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle having problems maintaining the proper lane on Interstate #29, traveling southbound from #107 mile-marker. The vehicle was located on Interstate #29, near #97 mile-marker and a traffic stop was made for a speeding violation. Field sobriety tests were performed on the driver and based on the findings, Diego Mena-Uribe of Onawa, Iowa, was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI violation.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a SUV deer accident on Highway #183, near 136th Lane.

Deputy Knickman responded to an apartment complex on Liberty Avenue per a harassment complaint. Contact was made with all subjects involved concerning this complaint. The victim did not want to pursue charges at this time.

Sergeant Flaherty responded to a report of a subject laying on the shoulder of the roadway on Interstate #29, near #96 mile-marker. The area was patrolled, but nobody was located within the immediate area.

Deputy Kline responded to Douglas County Nebraska Corrections in Omaha to pick up an inmate with two outstanding Harrison County warrants. Caleb Davis of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Kline responded to a welfare check on a resident that resides on Oak Street in Pisgah, per a neighbor reporting that their vehicle had been running for a couple of hours. Contact was made with the resident and it was discovered that they had forgot about the vehicle running. No foul play was observed during this contact.

Jail Totals for March 2023:

Total Bookings: 61

Males: 45

Females: 16

April 2023

4-1

Deputy Knickman checked on a vehicle/person near a construction site near the intersection of Parker Trail and Perry Trail. This subject reported to be checking on the barricades for the construction company. No foul play was observed.

Deputy Kline responded to a report of a power line down and laying in the roadway of Glen Avenue in Logan. Traffic control was performed at this location until the utility company arrived on scene.

Deputy Madsen responded to a criminal mischief complaint concerning damaged property on N. 4th Avenue in Logan. The scene was processed and it was determined to be damage from weather conditions and not foul play.

4-2

Deputy Madsen responded to the Logan-Magnolia School parking lot per a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. The area was checked and no vehicles matching the described vehicle were located within the immediate area.

Sergeant Flaherty responded to a medical call at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Persia and provided assistance until rescue arrived on scene.

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of an outbuilding fire that caused damage to property on 124th Trail. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Flaherty was contacted regarding a theft of hunting equipment from a field area near the intersection of 260th Street and Durand Place. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding a missing trailer and derby vehicle from a property located on Rice Avenue. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Kline and Sergeant Flaherty are investigating a motorcycle accident on Austin Avenue, near 235th Street.

Deputy Madsen was contacted by a resident on Liberty Avenue concerning questions for child custody issues. Based on the information provided, the resident was referred to contact an attorney per this reported issue.

Deputy Madsen assisted Missouri Valley Police with a traffic stop that was made on a described vehicle involved with a hit run accident in Pottawattamie County. Missouri Valley Police and Pottawattamie County is handling this investigation.

4-3

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding an assault complaint that happened at the intersection of Highway #30, near Casey Trail. The suspect had left from the scene and was contacted by law enforcement officials in Blair, Nebraska. The driver was arrested for an OWI violation in Nebraska and assault investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton arrested Rockson Salihk of Mason City, Iowa, for an outstanding Harrison County warrant after Salihk arrived at the jail to turn himself in for the warrant.

Sergeant Klutts responded and assisted Logan Fire with a residential house fire on W. 7th Street in Logan.

Deputies Reynolds, McMurray and Sergeant Klutts responded to a report of a child threatening self-harm and had left on foot from a residence in Logan. The child was located walking on Highway #30 and was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

4-4

Sergeant Klutts arrested Reid Muxfeldt of rural Logan, Iowa, for an outstanding Harrison County warrant after Muxfeldt arrived at the jail to turn himself in for the warrant.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a dog at large complaint on 4th Street in Little Sioux. Contact was made with the dog owner and they were advised any further incidents may result in a city ordinance violation.

Deputy Lieber responded to a medical call on Boyer View Drive and provided assistance until Logan Rescue arrived on scene.

Deputies Reynolds and Lieber responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Waverly Avenue. Based on the findings, Landon Eberl of rural Persia was arrested and transported to jail for an Assault violation.

4-5

Deputy Kline performed a property exchange at a residence on Waverly Avenue per a protection order being in place between persons involved.

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence on Vine Street in Little Sioux to check for a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for an OWI violation. Patricia Brensel of Little Sioux was located and taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail Facility.

Deputies Lieber and Kline responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on Cedar Street in California Junction. The area was patrolled and no evidence of foul play was observed.

4-6