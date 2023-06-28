6-13

Deputies Denton and Peschel responded to 335th Street, near Nixon Avenue, per a report of a female pushing a cart down the roadway. Contact was made with this subject and reported to be walking and no assistance was requested.

Deputies Denton and Peschel responded to a suspicious vehicle parked just off the roadway of 335th Street, near Quimby Avenue. A check of the vehicle showed this vehicle as being reported stolen out of Pottawattamie County. Contact was made with nearby residents that provided a description of a subject that was observed near the vehicle and seen walking westbound on 335th Street. The described subject was located within the area and evidence was collected from their person identifying them as being in possession of the stolen vehicle. Based on the findings, John Pehanich of Council Bluffs was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail for a Possession of Stolen Property violation.

Deputies Peschel and Reynolds responded to a suspicious vehicle report that was near the Modale exit off of Interstate #29. The area was checked, but the described vehicle was not located.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a report of a possible break-in at a residence on 4th Street in Persia. The residence was checked and found to be locked and secure. No evidence of foul play was observed during this investigation.

6-14

Deputy Reynolds responded to a business alarm on W. 7th Street in Logan. Contact was made with an employee who reported this to be a false alarm. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a two-vehicle accident on 335th Street, near Overton Avenue. A vehicle backed from a business parking area and struck another vehicle that was legally parked along 335th Street.

Deputy Knickman responded to the area of 250th Street from Highway #30 to Scott Avenue per a report of two females walking in the area that may have put a vehicle in the ditch. No persons or vehicles were located during this time.

Deputy Peschel was contacted by city officials regarding a cow within a yard of a residence on Chestnut Street in Mondamin. The cow was removed from city limits by the owner.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a resident on S. Main Street in Modale per questions regarding an eviction process. This information was provided to the resident.

Deputies Kline and Peschel responded to a reported disturbance at Woodland Campground. Based on the findings during this investigation, Cathleen Abbott of Omaha, Nebraska, and Darren Banks of Council Bluffs, Iowa, were arrested and transported to jail for Domestic Abuse Assault violations.

Deputy Lieber responded to a harassment complaint from a resident on N. Main Street in Little Sioux. Contact was also made with the identified suspect per this incident and warned any further incidents may result in a criminal violation.

Deputy Lieber responded to Glen Avenue in Logan per a complaint of a juvenile shooting a bb-gun towards others. Contact was made with this subject and this information was forwarded onto the parents.

Deputy Kline transported an inmate from the Pottawattamie County jail to the Harrison County jail on a valid Harrison County arrest warrant.

6-15

Deputies were called to the Board of Supervisor’s meeting at the courthouse for a verbal disturbance. When the deputies arrived, there was no disturbance happening.

Sgt. Flaherty and Deputy Peschel took a report of bank account fraud to the reporting party’s accounts. Their Facebook and Amazon accounts were also compromised. It was advised to change passwords and open new accounts.

Deputy Knickman was dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a fence line on 210th Street. Upon arrival, it was determined the vehicle had not been in an accident but was legally parked by the owner of the property.

Deputy Kline and Deputy Peschel investigated a counterfeit money report from the City of Mondamin. It was reported that a resident had paid a utility bill with counterfeit money. Contact was made with the subject who used the money to pay his bill and he was going to re-pay the bill with cash. The subject was charged with theft 5th degree and cited into court.

Deputy Lieber was dispatched to the area of Norwich Place for a report of a female laying off the side of the road next to a stroller. Upon arrival, the female was found sitting on the ground eating noodles. She advised she was fine and was tired of the Sheriff’s Office always bothering her when she is out walking. Deputy Lieber advised her that every time we get a call, we have to respond to make sure she is alright.

Deputy Lieber took a call of missing cows on 194th Street. The reporting party advised they returned home and noticed 2 cows had gotten out and were missing. While investigating, the reporting party received a call advising the cows had been spotted on Easton Trail by Willow Lake.

Deputy Lieber took a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street near a residence on S. 3rd Avenue in Logan. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and they advised the vehicle would be moved later in the day.

Deputy Lieber met a Shelby County Deputy at the county line to pick up an inmate wanted on a Harrison County warrant. Shelbie Green was arrested and transported to the Harrison County jail on a valid arrest warrant.

6-16

Deputy Lieber responded to the Yesway gas station in Logan for and alarm going off. Lieber met with an employee, who had accidently set off the alarm.

Sgt. Klutts was dispatched to a residence on N. 3rd Avenue in Logan for a suicidal female. The reporting party advised his daughter had locked herself in her room with medication and may be attempting suicide. Upon arrival, the female party had left the residence in a vehicle. The area was checked and was not able to locate the vehicle. Contact was made with the female party by phone and she advised she was going to meet with a friend to talk. No signs of overdosing on medication was detected.

6-17

Deputy McMurray spoke with a mother and son in reference to the son taking electronic items from a neighbor’s residence. Deputy McMurray talked to the mother and son and the situation was worked out.

Deputy McMurray checked on a complaint of a female burning trash in a ditch near the area of 140th Street and Osage Trail. Upon arrival smoke was observed coming from the ditch. The fire was not visible from the road and the only thing burning was branches.

Deputy Reynolds spoke with a resident of Woodland Campground in reference to a trespass complaint. The reporting party advised there was some property damage on his property and a trailer was put in near his lot. Contact will be made at a later date to assess the damage.

Deputy Reynolds responded to I-29 for a suspicious vehicle report. Upon arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

Deputy McMurray checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Elementary parking lot at the Lo-Ma School. It was determined that 2 subjects were just having a conversation and assistance was needed.

6-18

Deputy Reynolds was called to Woodland Campground for an intoxicated subject. The reporting party advised her brother had been drinking and was trying to leave the residence. A verbal shouting match occurred and he became out of control. Deputy Reynolds spoke with the male party, who was extremely intoxicated. The male party’s girlfriend advised she would take him home.

Sgt. Klutts made contact with a Union Pacific Railroad employee who advised they were working near Loess Hill’s Trail and Kermit Avenue when workers heard gunshots followed by ricochets. He advised one ricochet hit the rail road bridge and several went over their head and another landed in the dirt nearby. It was determined the shots came from the area of Kenton Avenue and the Boyer River where they always shoot. He talked to a male party who stated he had no idea they were just on the other side of the river dike. The male party was very apologetic.

Sgt. Klutts and Deputy McMurray assisted EMS and the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic fatality accident involving a semi and multiple motorcycles.

Deputy Reynolds spoke with a resident who advised his neighbors on S. Maple Avenue in Logan have an aggressive dog that jumped the fence and ran at him. Contact was made with the dog owners and they were advised to keep the dog contained.

6-19

Deputy Knickman spoke with a Monona County Deputy in reference to a possible breaking being planned at a residence in Harrison County. The property owner was notified and advised to keep watch of his property.

Deputy Kline was called for a civil issue over property boundaries on Liberty Avenue. Both parties were talked to and advised it was a civil issue and they needed to work it out on their own.

Deputy Reynolds and Deputy Peschel responded to a residence on Polk Street in Pisgah to assist EMS with an unresponsive male. A family member had found the male party unresponsive and called for assistance.

6-20

Deputy Kline spoke with a reporting party that had his windshield struck by a rock from a passing semi-truck pulling a rock trailer along Austin Avenue. The reporting party informed his insurance company of the damage.

Deputy Reynolds was called to a residence on Hwy 127 for a report of domestic assault. The female reporting party had been assaulted by her husband and needed medical attention. Rescue was called and she was transported to the hospital for her injuries. The male party was later located and arrested for domestic assault and transported to jail.

Sgt. Flaherty and Deputy Peschel talked to a concerned party about his neighbor who has a lot of animals inside of a shed. Information will be obtained to report to the Department of Agriculture.

Deputy Reynolds and Deputy Peschel responded to a residence on 10th Street in Logan for a report of a suspicious person laying in the back yard in the grass. Upon arrival, no one was located and camera footage was viewed and nothing could be made out to be a person. The reporting party was advised to call if she notices any more suspicious activity.

6-21

Deputy Reynolds responded to residence on Grover Avenue per a report of a suspicious person walking on their property. After investigating, it was determined the subjects were looking to see if Nobles pond was still there.

Deputy Reynolds assisted the Missouri Valley Assistant Chief with a runaway juvenile.

Deputy Reynolds was advised of a possible drunk driver in the area of Austin Avenue and Hwy 30 but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with a possible theft in progress at Taylor’s Quik PIk. It was later determined not to be a theft but parties taking a video.

Deputy Reynolds was called to a suspicious vehicle near Easton Trail and Larpenteur Memorial Road. While enroute the reporting party called back and was told to disregard.

Deputy Reynolds and Deputy McMurray assisted Missouri Valley Police with a physical altercation located in Sunnyside Trailer Court. Deputies stayed on scene until the subject was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

6-22