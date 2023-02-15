HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

.

2-2

Sergeant Klutts responded to a complaint of verbal threat that was made by a subject at the Harrison County Courthouse. Contact was made with the subject involved concerning this complaint.

Deputy Madsen responded to Highway #30, near Monroe Avenue, per a report of a dog being near the roadway. The area was checked, but no dogs were located within the area.

2-3

Deputy Madsen responded to a pickup deer accident on Highway #30, near Melrose Place.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a resident on Liberty Avenue concerning a dog on their property. The dog owner was identified and arrangements to retrieve the dog were made.

Deputy Lieber is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Easton Trail, near Nash Trail. The vehicle’s trailer tires entered into the ditch area during a turn, causing the vehicle to slide into the ditch, striking and causing damage to a utility pole within the ditch area.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding illegal dumping on a property on Nemaha Lane. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a subject reporting to have picked up two dogs that were located near railroad tracks on Salina Avenue. This subject transported the two dogs to the Humane Society in Logan.

Deputy Kline responded to a medical call at a residence on 105th Street and provided assistance until Dunlap Rescue arrived on scene.

2-4

Deputy Kline checked on a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Highway #30 and Overton Avenue. Based on the findings, Victor Wright of Logan was arrested and transported to jail for a Driving While License Barred violation.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident in Sunnyside Court in regards to a theft from their locked mailbox. Based on the information provided, they were referred to contact the Post Office per this reported incident.

Deputy Lieber responded to a medical alarm on S. Country Drive in Mondamin. This was discovered to be a false alarm.

Deputy Madsen assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a business on E. Erie Street in Missouri Valley. This was determined to be a civil matter and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Deputy Madsen assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop/vehicle search on Interstate #29, near #73 mile-marker. Drug paraphernalia was recovered during the search and Iowa State Patrol is handling charges related to this incident.

2-5

Deputy Knickman responded to a residence on Delta Avenue per the resident reporting a suspicious person walking in the area. The area was checked and nobody was located walking. An unoccupied vehicle was located on Interstate #29, near this location, but it is unknown if the subject walking was involved with the vehicle on the Interstate.

Deputy Kline assisted Iowa State Patrol with an accident on Interstate #29, near #75 mile-marker.

2-6

Deputy Denton responded to a reported structure fire on 1st Street in Persia. Portsmouth Fire arrived and determined that it was a bad electric outlet causing smoke within the garage area.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a business on Highway #30, between Woodbine and Dunlap, concerning a trespass complaint. It was reported that ATV tracks were observed on the property. The area will be patrolled further per this complaint.

Deputy Denton performed security at the Harrison County Courthouse for district court hearings.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on N. 7th Street in Missouri Valley. This was determined to be a family dispute and law enforcement stayed on scene until some of the subjects left from the scene.

Deputy Reynolds responded to Highway #30, near $3 mile-marker, per a report of a subject laying on the ground. A subject was located waling within this area and was provided transportation to a gas station in Missouri Valley.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported burglary in progress at a property located on E. St. Clair Street in Missouri Valley. Missouri Valley will be investigating this incident.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray checked a residence on Quinn Lane for a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for a Theft violation. Raye-Lynne Straight of rural Logan was located at the residence and was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

2-7

Deputy McMurray checked on a vehicle/person that was located at the storage units in Logan. The subject was identified and reported to be moving some of their belongings from the storage unit.

Deputies Lieber and Denton assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #88 mile-marker. A search of the vehicle and field sobriety tests were performed during this time. Iowa State Patrol is handling any charges related to this incident.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a Mondamin resident in reference to a complaint of unwanted text messages from a person that was unknown to the resident. This was believed to be a prank and the resident was advised on how to block the phone number.

Deputy Reynolds responded to Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs to pick up an inmate with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear. Sandy Woolsoncroft of Council Bluffs was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Lieber responded to an alarm at a tower located on Racine Trail. The area was checked and found to be secure and no foul play was observed during this time.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a welfare check on a resident on S. Vine Street in Mondamin. Contact was made with this subject and no further action was requested.

2-8

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of an animal at large complaint on 1st Street in Magnolia. Contact was made with the owner of the animal and it was discovered that this same type of incident occurred previously. Based on the findings, the owner was cited for City of Magnolia Ordinance- Animals at large.

Deputy Knickman provided security at the Harrison County Courthouse during court hearings.

Deputy Kline was patrolling in Logan when he observed a small child standing near an alleyway near 8th Street. A parent was located near the residence at this location. No further action was taken based on the findings.

Deputy Kline responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a cemetery off of Austin Avenue, north of Mondamin. The area was checked and no vehicles were located near the said location.

Deputy Kline assisted the Missouri Valley Police with a warrant arrest on a subject at a residence located on Granite Street in Missouri Valley. Subject was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Madsen responded to S. Vine Street in Mondamin per a noise complaint. The area was patrolled but no noises were heard. Contact was made with the complainant and a report was performed documenting this incident.

Deputy Kline responded to a medical call on E. 9th Street in Logan and provided assistance until Logan Rescue arrived on scene.

Deputies Kline and Madsen responded to a death report at a residence in Sunnyside Court.

2-9

Deputy Madsen responded to a business on E. 7th Street in Logan per a complaint of a subject at the property causing problems. The subject had departed from the property after law enforcement was contacted and the business owner did not want to pursue any further action at this time.