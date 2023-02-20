HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

2-9

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding a fraudulent scam report from a resident of Missouri Valley. This subject was forwarded to the Missouri Valley Police per this report.

2-10

Deputy Denton responded to a barking dog complaint on Vine Street in Little Sioux. Contact was made with the dog owner per the complaint and options to resolve this issue were discussed. The owner was warned any further incidents may result in a violation.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a traffic complaint of a reckless driver on Highway #30, near 250th Street. The described vehicle was located near 335th Street and a traffic stop was initiated.

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding where to take a dog that was picked up on Liberty Avenue. The caller was advised that they could transport the dog to the Humane Society in Logan.

Sergeant Klutts was contacted by a resident in Logan concerning questions regarding the sex offender registry.

Deputies McMurray and Reynolds responded to a residence on Vine Street in Mondamin for a reported suicidal person with a weapon. Contact was made with this subject and based on the findings, they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a barking dog complaint on Vine Street in Little Sioux. The area was checked and no barking dog was discovered.

2-11

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with a traffic stop on Highway #30, near the intersection of Interstate #29. A search of the vehicle was performed and field sobriety tests were performed on the driver. Missouri Valley Police are handling charges related to this incident.

Deputy McMurray assisted Iowa State Patrol with a one-vehicle accident on Interstate #29, near #83 mile-marker.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding a subject possibly being at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Logan. The caller indicated that this subject had an active protection order and should not be at the residence. The residence was checked and nobody was located at the property. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy Reynolds responded to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital to assist with an uncooperative patient.

Sergeant Klutts was performing door checks on buildings in Logan and discovered an unlocked door on a business located on 7th Street. Contact was made with the owner and the building was secured.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to Loess Hills Trail, near the Pottawattamie County Line, to assist Omaha Police Helicopter-(Able1) with a vehicle that was observed driving recklessly from Nebraska into Iowa. Deputies located the described vehicle traveling northbound on Loess Hills Trail, near Kermit Place. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began. The vehicle traveled a short distance and then pulled over and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Several controlled substances and drug equipment was recovered during this time. Aaron Lintzman of Omaha, Nebraska, was transported to the Harrison County Jail and charged with (2)-Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations. An OWI violation is pending urine analysis results from the DCI Laboratory.

2-12

Deputy Denton was performing door checks on buildings in Pisgah and discovered an unlocked door on a building located on Polk Street. Contact was made with the owner and the building was secured.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding a trespass complaint on property off of 330th Street. Photos of suspects were provided and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber was contacted per a child custody complaint involving a Pisgah resident. Contact was made with both parents and based on the information provided they were referred to civil court for the complaint of a child custody order violation.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Highway #30, near Austin Avenue. A controlled substance and drug equipment were recovered during this contact. Field sobriety tests were performed on the driver and an OWI investigation is ongoing. Amanda Mossberger of Charter Oak was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a dog at large complaint near the intersection of Highway #183, near 136th Lane. The area was patrolled, but no animals were located during this time.

2-13

Deputy Knickman investigated a one-vehicle accident on 242nd Trail, west of North Tower Road. The driver of the vehicle reports to have swerved to miss a deer and lost control and entered into the ditch area.

Sheriff Doiel arrested Lucas Pickle of Omaha, Nebraska, after subject arrived at the Harrison County Jail to turn himself in for an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear.

Sheriff Doiel and Deputy Knickman assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Highway #30, near Niagara Trail. A controlled substance and drug equipment were recovered during this contact. Iowa State Patrol is handling charges related to this incident.

Deputy Knickman responded to an attempted burglary report at a building located on Main Street in Modale. Investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Doiel performed security at the Harrison County Courthouse for district court hearings.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a school bus violation received from West Harrison School.

Deputy Kline responded to a report of a subject walking on Austin Avenue, near Enfield Trail. Contact was made with this subject and they reported to be walking for exercise. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy Kline responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Ruby Trail. This was reported as a verbal argument and one of the subjects elected to leave from the residence.

2-14

Deputy Knickman responded to a residential alarm on 2nd Avenue in Persia. The homeowner responded as well and this was determined to be a false alarm.

Deputy Knickman investigated a one-vehicle accident on Austin Avenue, near Enfield Trail. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling through a curve in the roadway and the tires got onto the shoulder and pulled the trailer portion of the vehicle into the ditch area.

Deputy Kline assisted Logan Police Chief with a reported suspicious vehicle parked at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Logan. It was discovered that a neighbor’s friend had parked their vehicle at this location while they were moving some items within their driveway.

2-15

Deputy Denton responded to a dog running at large complaint in Little Sioux. Contact was made with the owner per this complaint and warned any further incidents may result in a dog at large violation.

2-16