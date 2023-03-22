HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

3-8

Deputy Knickman responded to Juvenile Detention Center-(JDC) in Council Bluffs to pick up and transport a juvenile to a court hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse. The court hearing was held and the juvenile was transported back to JDC.

Deputy Madsen responded to a reported juvenile issue at a church on 8th Street in Logan. It was determined that the church would handle this incident based on the findings.

3-9

Deputy Lieber assisted a subject that was requesting a property exchange at a residence on 4th Avenue in Logan and was told that the Logan Police Chief was busy and unable to respond. Deputy Lieber conducted the property exchange without incident.

Deputy Knickman responded to the area of Highway #30 and Highway #44 per a report of debris within the roadway. The items consisted of a bed mattress and misc items that appeared to have fallen off a vehicle at this location. The subject that lost the items from the vehicle was identified and returned to retrieve the items.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a subject that was reporting an assault that happened a couple of weeks ago at a residence on 296th Street. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Kline responded to an apartment building on N. 1st Avenue in Logan per a complaint of a subject shouting within an upstairs apartment. Contact was made with the subject and they reported to be upset due to the fact the rent had been raised. The subject was advised to cease the activity and subject complied.

3-10

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident within Melody Oaks regarding a theft of packages from their residential property. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident on 270th Street regarding the theft of property from their residential property. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton responded to a trespassing complaint on 330th Street. Contact was made with subjects within a vehicle that reported to be scrapping items from the property. Contact was then made with the property owner who stated these subjects did not have permission to be on the property. Two subjects were arrested and transported to jail and it was reported that one other subject had taken off on foot. Based on the findings, Ashley Radloff of Missouri Valley was charged with Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations; Jason Burr of Blair, Nebraska, was charged with a Trespassing violation; and a warrant is requested for Andre Tuttle of Missouri Valley for a Trespassing violation.

Deputy Reynolds checked on a vehicle that was parked in a field entrance off of Orange Avenue, near 220th Street. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who reported to be having mechanical issues with the vehicle and was making arrangements to have the vehicle towed.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on Kerry Lane in Logan per a report of a bobcat in the area. The area was checked and the bobcat was not located. DNR Officials were also notified of this reported incident.

Deputy Reynolds responded to Highway #30 per a traffic complaint of a vehicle having problems maintaining the proper lane. The described vehicle was located on Highway #30, near city limits of Logan, and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was not impaired and it was discovered that the driver was eating while driving during this time.

3-11

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #97 mile-marker, for a failure to obey traffic device violation. During this contact, it was discovered that the driver had a suspended driver license. Deputy Denton, along with K9 Leo responded to assist with this traffic stop and controlled substances and drug paraphernalia items were recovered. Based on the findings, Johnny Myers of Sioux City was arrested and transported to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Sergeant Klutts is investigating a one-vehicle accident on 296th Street, near the intersection of Quentin Trail.

Deputy Lieber responded to a report of a vehicle that had entered into a ditch area off of Highway #30, near Corning Avenue. The vehicle was not located during this time and it was discovered that the driver was able to drive the vehicle out of the ditch area.

Deputy Lieber assisted Modale Fire with attempting to locate a reported gas smell within the area of Palmer Street in Modale. No leaks were located during this time.

Deputies Lieber and McMurray responded to a one-vehicle accident on Austin Avenue, near 295th Street. Based on the findings, Michael Milledge of Council Bluffs was arrested and transported to jail for several traffic violations. An OWI investigation was also performed and OWI violation is pending blood analysis from the DCI lab.

Deputies Reynolds and Lieber responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle/person at the rock quarry off of Highway #30, near Overton Avenue. The area was checked and no vehicle/person was located.

3-12

Deputy Reynolds responded to Modale for a complaint of several vehicles doing burnouts at an intersection off of S. Main Street. Investigation is ongoing and the area will be patrolled further per this complaint.

Sheriff Doiel responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Cedar Street in California Junction. Contact was made with subjects involved and it was determined to be a verbal argument between spouses. No further assistance was requested from law enforcement.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding a suspicious vehicle complaint within the area of N. 5th Avenue in Logan. The area was patrolled, but the described vehicle was not located.

3-13

Deputy Knickman is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Highway #30, near 296th Street. A vehicle ran off the road to the left and entered into a ditch area off of Highway #30.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding ongoing suspicious activity in front of a residence on 235th Trail. It is reported that a described vehicle stops on the roadway and appears to be feeding the resident’s dog treats. Contact was made with the vehicle owner and they were requested to cease this activity.

Investigator Sieck served a Writ of Removal Order at a residence on S. Blaine Street in Missouri Valley. The property was turned over the landlord without incident.

Deputy Kline responded to the area of 2nd Street in Pisgah per a complaint of a barking dog. The area was patrolled and no dogs were observed barking. Attempts to contact the initial caller were unsuccessful.

Deputy Knickman performed security at the Harrison County Courthouse for district court hearings.

Deputy Knickman performed transport of jail inmate to a court hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse. The inmate was transported back to the jail after the court hearing.

Deputy Madsen was contacted regarding a Scam report of a resident on Overton Avenue. The resident received a phone call from a subject claiming to be with Border Patrol and had questions for delivery of an item. No personal information was provided by the resident.

Deputy Kline is investigating a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Interstate #29 off ramp at Mondamin and Highway #127. A vehicle ran through the stop sign at the intersection and entered into a ditch/field area off of Highway #127.

Deputy Madsen responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle dumping items in the ditch area off of Interstate #29, near #92 mile-marker. Snow geese were observed to be dumped at this location. DNR Officials were notified of this reported incident.

Deputy Kline is investigating a SUV deer accident on Loess Hills Trail, near Kennedy Avenue.

Deputy Madsen initiated a traffic stop for a registration and failure to maintain lane violations on 270th Street, near Hamlin Avenue. A controlled substance and drug equipment were recovered during this contact and field sobriety tests were performed on the driver of the vehicle. Based on the findings, Connie Matteson of Modale was arrested and transported to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violation. An OWI violation is pending specimen analysis from the DCI laboratory.

3-14

Deputy Knickman is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Reading Trail, near 286th Street. A vehicle lost control with a curve of the road and entered into the ditch area off of Reading Trail.

Investigator Sieck and Sergeant Flaherty performed a property exchange at a business located on E. 7th Street in Logan. The exchange was performed without incident.

Deputy Madsen checked on a subject observed walking along the roadway on Highway #30, near Fremont Avenue. The subject refused any transportation and was advised to stay off the travel portion of the roadway.

Deputy Kline observed an item laying on the side of the roadway near the intersection of Highway #30, near 215th Street. The item was identified as a cellphone and was placed into evidence as found property awaiting to verify owner.

Deputy Madsen initiated a traffic stop for a dark window violation on Loess Hills Trail, near Lima Trail. A controlled substance was recovered from the vehicle during this contact. Based on the findings, Hunter Jensen of Woodbine was arrested and transported to jail for a Possession of a Controlled Substance violation.

Deputy Kline assisted Missouri Valley Police with a suspicious activity report near a residence on Granite Street in Missouri Valley. Information was provided that subjects with outstanding warrants may be present. The wanted subjects were not located and Missouri Valley Police is handling any charges related to this reported incident.

3-15