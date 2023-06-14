HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

5-31

Deputy Kline was contacted by a subject that was requesting further patrol near a business located on Highway #30, between Woodbine and Dunlap.

Deputy Lieber assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on N. 1st Street in Missouri Valley. It was reported that a subject was refusing to leave from the property. The subject eventually left from the property without any further incident.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a one-vehicle accident within a road construction area near the intersection of Toledo Avenue and 140th Street.

Sergeant Flaherty is investigating a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Overton Avenue and Highway #30.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a caller that provided information regarding subjects drinking at a bar in another city and that they were too intoxicated to be driving. The caller reported to be intoxicated as well and was unable to be a driver for these subjects. The caller was advised to contact someone that could provide subjects with a safe ride home.

Jail Totals for Month of May 2023:

Total Bookings- 57

Males- 42

Females- 15

6-1

Deputy Lieber checked Highway #30, between Logan and Missouri Valley, per a traffic complaint of a vehicle having problems maintaining lanes. The area was checked and the described vehicle was not located.

Deputy Knickman responded to a traffic complaint of a State of Iowa DOT dump truck loosing tree limbs while traveling on Highway 183, near Highway 127. Contact was made with the State of Iowa DOT per this complaint.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a resident on Waverly Avenue concerning an issue over property. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman assisted DHS with an unruly child that was court ordered to be transported to Children’s Square in Council Bluffs. Deputy Knickman performed the transport of the child due to the child’s behavioral issues.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by property management of Sunnyside Court in reference to a complaint of a subject burning wood within a fire pit. This was determined to be a civil matter per a lease agreement and no further action was taken by law enforcement per these findings.

Sergeant Flaherty and Deputy Knickman assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on N. 1st Street in Missouri Valley. Missouri Valley Police are handling investigation.

Deputy Kline responded to Woodland Campground per a report of property damage to the window of a camper. Investigation is ongoing.

Harrison County Deputies responded to a reported injury accident on Interstate #29, near the Harrison- Pottawattamie County Line. The accident was located in Pottawattamie County and Harrison County Deputies provided assistance during the process of the accident investigation.

Deputy Lieber and Sergeant Flaherty responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Palmer Street in Modale. This was reported by subjects involved as a verbal incident and one of the subjects decided to leave from the residence.

Deputy Lieber responded to the area of 260th Street per a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving unsafe. The described vehicle was not located during this time.

6-2

Deputies Lieber and Kline assisted jail staff with an inmate that had caused damage to jail property.

Sheriff Doiel is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Highway #44, near Upland Avenue.

Sheriff Doiel responded to Modale for a reported suspicious person/vehicle. The area was patrolled, but the described person/vehicle were not located.

Sergeant Klutts is investigating a reported theft of a dog from a residence on Highway #127. Investigation is ongoing.

6-3

Deputy Reynolds assisted Pottawattamie County with attempting to locate a reported suicidal person traveling in a vehicle. Information was provided that the vehicle was traveling on Highway #191, near the Harrison-Pottawattamie County line. This area was checked, but the vehicle/person was not located. Information was then provided that the subject was located near Minden and no further assistance was requested.

Sheriff Doiel was contacted by a Logan resident per a subject sending unwanted harassing text messages. Contact was made with the suspect and they were advised to cease contact with the caller.

Sheriff Doiel assisted Missouri Valley Police with traffic control for a funeral procession at the intersection of E. Erie Street and 4th Street in Missouri Valley.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on W. Erie Street. Missouri Valley Police conducted an investigation and will be handling any charges related to this incident.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop and search of a vehicle on Interstate #29, near #74 mile-marker.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on Jones Circle in Logan regarding a gift card scam.

6-4

Deputies Reynolds and Lieber assisted Missouri Valley Police with a subject that was resisting arrest near the intersection of S. 6th Street and Canal Street in Missouri Valley. Subject was detained and Missouri Valley Police are handling any charges related to this incident.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a report of wounded deer on the shoulder of Highway #127, near Hillside Avenue.

Sergeant Klutts assisted a motorist that was having vehicle mechanical issues on Austin Avenue, north of Little Sioux.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted regarding an injury observed on a child during a child custody exchange between separated parents. The child was taken to the hospital by a parent and seen by a physician for the injury. It was determined to be an unintentional injury and no further action was taken by law enforcement.

Deputy McMurray responded to Desoto Refuge to assist federal agents with an arrest of a subject with outstanding warrants out of Pottawattamie County. Dylon Torres of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy McMurray is investigating a van deer accident on Highway #30, within city limits of Logan.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by Burgess Hospital in Onawa concerning a dog bite incident that happened on Locust Street in Magnolia. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted regarding a dog bite incident that happened at a residence on 334th Lane. Investigation is ongoing.

6-5

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a subject in Woodland Campground that had questions concerning GPS Tracking devices. The subject believed Omaha Police had placed a device on their vehicle. The subject was advised to contact the Omaha Police per this issue.

Investigator Sieck executed a court ordered Writ of Removal at a residence on Oak Street in Pisgah. The property was turned over to the landlord without incident.

Transport Specialist-Jailer Peterson transported jail inmate Joshua Wascher to the Residential Correctional Facility in Council Bluffs per a court sentencing order. Transported performed without incident.

Deputy Knickman performed court security at the Harrison County Courthouse for district court hearings.

Deputy Kline responded to the area of Highway #183, near 136th Lane, per a report of a dead eagle within the ditch area. DNR officials were contacted per this report.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident on Overton Avenue concerning questions for a protection order. The caller was referred to contact their attorney based on the requested information.

6-6

Deputy Lieber is investigating a SUV deer accident on Interstate #29, near #82 mile-marker.

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence in Logan to perform a welfare check on a juvenile that was reporting self-harm on a social media site. Contact was made with the juvenile and parent concerning this report. The parent did not request any further assistance by law enforcement at this time.

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence in South Point Estates for a report of a missing juvenile. While checking another residence for the juvenile, the parent called and reported that the juvenile had just returned home and no further action was requested.

Sergeant Flaherty and Deputy Peschel responded to a residence on 270th Street per a theft from vehicle report. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway #30, near 155th Street. An accident investigation was performed and based on the findings during this investigation, Cheyenne Hanson of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI violation.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a Pisgah resident concerning a possible protection order violation. This incident was determined not to be a violation of the order based on the information provided.

6-7

Sergeant Klutts and Deputy Reynolds responded to a medical call at a residence on 1st Avenue in Persia. Medivac Services arrived and pronounced subject deceased. Investigation is ongoing.