6-27

Deputy McMurray is investigating a hit & run accident on 242nd Trail, just west of city limits of Logan. A vehicle struck a residential property and left from the scene. The driver and vehicle were identified and located during the investigation.

Deputy Peschel and Sergeant Klutts initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle failing to maintain the proper lane on Loess Hills Trail, near 270th Street. Based on the findings during this contact, David Freihage of Pisgah was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI violation.

Sergeant Klutts and Deputy McMurray assisted Logan Rescue with a lift assist at a residence on Loomis Avenue.

Deputies McMurray and Peschel responded to a suspicious vehicle parked near a residence on Monroe Avenue. It was discovered that had been left at this location the previous night and arrangements were being made to have the vehicle towed from this location.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on Macy Lane regarding an assault incident. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of two cows on the roadway near the intersection of 262nd Street and 260th Street. The area was checked and no cows were located on the roadways.

Deputies Reynolds, McMurray and Peschel responded to a reported assault at the Willow Lake Recreation area. Based on the findings during this investigation, a juvenile was charged with an Assault violation and released to a parent.

Deputies Reynolds, McMurray and Peschel responded to a reported assault at a residence on N. Main Street in Mondamin. Based on the findings during this investigation, Jessica Conyers of Mondamin was arrested and transported to jail for an Assault violation.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a business located on Par Lane in rural Woodbine. Several subjects reported to be involved with a verbal argument. Subjects were separated and no further action was requested.

6-28

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a business alarm on E. 7th Street in Logan. The back door was discovered to be unlocked and a search of the building did not locate anyone. Attempts to contact the business owner were made and no foul play was observed during this time.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Easton Trail, near Perkins Avenue. A driver ran off the road and entered into the ditch area near this intersection.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by an anonymous caller reporting a dog going through garbage at a residence on Main Street in Magnolia. The described dog was not located and the dog owner is currently unknown.

Deputy Peschel assisted a motorist parked on the shoulder of Interstate #29, near #75 mile-marker. The vehicle was having mechanical issues and a tow service was arranged by the vehicle owner.

Deputy Peschel responded to Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City to pick up a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for an unserved jail mittimus-(court ordered jail time). Fernando Murillo of Sioux City was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Kline responded to Harrison-Crawford County line to meet a Crawford County Deputy that had custody of a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for an unserved mittimus-(court ordered jail time). Lexie Dorhout of Denison was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Peschel was contacted by a hospital in regards to a reported dog bite incident at a residence on Martin Street in Modale. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber responded to Interstate #29 for a reported vehicle having problems maintaining the proper lane traveling northbound near the #89 mile-marker. The vehicle was not located during this time.

Deputy Kline responded to Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs to pick up an inmate with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for an unserved mittimus-(court ordered jail time). Jordan Boysen of Council Bluffs was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputies Lieber and Kline responded to a storage unit facility located on Saint Clair Street in Missouri Valley per a report of a suspicious person. Contact was made with this subject and it was confirmed that subject had a storage unit at this location. No foul play was observed during this time.

6-29

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a property owner near the intersection of 200th Street and Cody Avenue concerning a neighboring property owner’s irrigation pivot is spraying onto their property causing damage. DNR Land & Stewardship was contacted regarding this reported incident. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman was contacted for subjects attempting to arrange a property exchange at a residence on Boone Trail. No arrangements could be decided by all subject involved at this time.

Deputy Knickman responded to the Persia area per a report of a suspicious vehicle/person report. The area was patrolled, but the described vehicle/person was not located.

Deputy Peschel assisted Monona County Sheriff’s Office with making contact with a resident on 165th Trail concerning a vehicle located in Monona County. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who reported to be making arrangements to have vehicle towed.

Deputy Peschel assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #76 mile-marker.

Deputy Peschel responded to E. 2nd Avenue in Logan per a complaint of fireworks. A juvenile was observed lighting fireworks within this area and was informed of the city ordinances for fireworks.

6-30

Deputy Denton responded to a reported disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on 296th Street. This issue was temporarily resolved with the juvenile staying with a family member.

Deputy Denton responded to a business on Maple Street in Mondamin to check the welfare of a subject that was reported as behaving oddly. Based on the findings, the subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy McMurray checked on a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Interstate #29, near #89 mile-marker. The motorist reported to be having vehicle mechanical issues and had assistance on the way.

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a missing juvenile from a residence in Pisgah. An investigation/search resulted in the juvenile being located at a residence in Woodbine.

Deputy Reynolds responded to several firework complaints within city limits of Logan. The individuals were advised of the city ordinance for fireworks.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on 173rd Trail regarding information of a family member that was suicidal. The subject could not be located and a cellphone ping showed subject to be located in Omaha, Nebraska. This information was forwarded onto Omaha Police Department.

Jail Totals for June 2023:

Total Jail Bookings- 41

Male Inmates- 31

Female Inmates- 10

JULY 2023

7-1

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with locating several juveniles involved with harassment of residents in Missouri Valley. The juveniles were located and alcohol was also recovered from juveniles during this incident. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman responded to the area of 296th and Seattle Avenue in reference to a report of cattle on the roadway. The area was checked, but the cows were not located on the roadway. Contact was made with cattle owners within this area concerning this report.

Deputies Reynolds, Knickman and Denton responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Elm Street in Pisgah. Based on the findings during this investigation, Tanner Pospisil of Pisgah was arrested and transported to jail for a Domestic Abuse Assault violation.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding a low hanging utility wire near S. Maple Avenue in Logan. A utility company was notified of this information.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on Liberty Avenue concerning a possible assault incident that involves a child. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton responded to a residence on Vine Street in Little Sioux per a report of dogs and animals that were not being taken care of while the owner was out of town. It was discovered that a family member was taking care of these animals. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of an unwanted subject at a residence on 1st Street in Magnolia. Contact was made with this subject and they made arrangements to leave from the property.

7-2

Deputy Reynolds responded to Interstate #29 per a report of a vehicle traveling northbound within the southbound lanes near #92 mile-marker. Interstate #29 was patrolled and the described vehicle was not located.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a trespass complaint at a property located on S. Main Street in Modale. The offenders were identified as children and contact was made with parents concerning this matter.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a report of a juvenile observed with a weapon riding a bicycle on 270th Street, near Houston Avenue. Contact was made with the juvenile and a weapon was recovered from this subject. Contact was made with a parent concerning this matter and the juvenile was charged with a weapon violation and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on West View Circle, Missouri Valley, per a complaint of animal abuse. Contact was made with the animal owner and also nearby neighbors concerning this complaint. No evidence of foul play was recovered during this time.

Deputy McMurray responded to a report of children fighting at the Logan City Park. Contact was made with the children and their parents concerning this matter.

7-3

Deputy Reynolds assisted Woodbine Police with a traffic stop on Highway #30, near 180th Street.

Deputy Knickman assisted Iowa State Patrol with a motorist traveling on Interstate #29, which had pulled over near #95 mile-marker per the occupants of the vehicle having a disagreement with one another. This incident was eventually resolved without any further action by law enforcement.

Deputy Knickman assisted with a property exchange between subjects at a residence on Boone Trail. Property exchange was performed without any incident.

Deputy Peschel responded to a report of cows on the roadway near the intersection of 194th Street and Highway #127. The area was checked and no cows were located on the roadway.

Deputies Lieber and Peschel responded to the Missouri River per a report of a sinking boat with numerous passengers on the boat. The boat and passengers were able to get to the bank on the Nebraska side safely. Washington County Nebraska and DNR officials are investigating incident.

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence on Loomis Avenue per the resident reporting someone knocking on the windows. The property was checked and nobody was located and no signs of foul play were observed during this time.

Deputy Peschel responded to the area of Highway #127 and Garland Avenue per a report of a chocolate lab breed dog running at large. The area was checked, but the described dog was not located.

Deputies Lieber and Peschel responded to Desoto Wildlife Area per a report of suspicious vehicle/persons. Contact was made with these subjects and no foul play was observed.

Deputies Lieber and Peschel assisted Iowa State Patrol with a camper that had been parked within the rest area off of Interstate #29, near #78 mile-marker. Missouri Valley Police were able to make contact with the owner of the camper. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies Lieber and Peschel assisted Missouri Valley Police with a child custody issue at a residence on N. 1st Street in Missouri Valley.

Deputies Lieber and Peschel responded to a complaint of juveniles throwing fireworks at vehicles traveling within city limits of Logan. Contact was made with several juveniles and their parents per this complaint.

7-4

Deputy Lieber assisted a motorist located off Interstate #29 at the Modale northbound off-ramp. The vehicle owner advised to be having vehicle mechanical issues and a tow service was contacted.

Deputy Lieber responded to a complaint of a possible gunshot within the area of E. 10th Street in Logan. The area was patrolled and a shell casing was located within the area of the complaint. No further incidents were reported or observed during this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Peschel responded to Easton Trail, approx. one-mile east of Pisgah, per a report of a cow on the roadway. The area was checked, but no cows were observed within the roadway.

Deputy Peschel responded to Willow Road in Missouri Valley and assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop/arrest of a subject with an outstanding Monona County warrant. Deputy Peschel transported the wanted subject to the Harrison-Monona County line and a Monona County Deputy took custody of the subject.

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence on Maple Street in Logan per a report of a suicidal juvenile. Contact was made with the juvenile and parents concerning this matter. Based on the findings, the juvenile was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputies Lieber and Kline responded to the area of Overton Avenue and Price Place for a vehicle parked within the travel portion of the roadway. The vehicle was towed from this location as nobody was located within the area and contact could not be made with the vehicle owner.

Deputy Kline checked on an occupied vehicle parked near the intersection of Overton Avenue and 335th Street. It was discovered that this subject resides at this location and no further action taken per these findings.

7-5

Deputy Lieber assisted a motorist that had ran out of gas on Interstate #29, near #90 mile-marker.

Deputy Peschel is investigating a property damage accident involving an aircraft and hangar at the airport south of Missouri Valley on Loess Hills Trail.

Deputies McMurray and Peschel responded to a residence on N. 4th Avenue in Logan regarding a complaint of a juvenile harassing neighbors within this area. Contact was made with the juvenile and parent concerning this complaint. Subjects were warned any further incidents may result in a criminal violation per this matter.

Deputy Reynolds checked on a vehicle parked at a residence on Highway #127 that matched the description of a vehicle Missouri Police were currently investigating. This vehicle was determined not to be the same vehicle involved with the Missouri Valley incident. No further action taken per these findings.

7-6