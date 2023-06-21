HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

6-8

Deputy Reynolds responded to a suicidal person at a residence on Overton Avenue. Contact was made with this subject and they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident on 1st Avenue in Persia in regards to a property exchange. Arrangements were made for the property to be exchanged.

Sergeant Klutts and Deputy Peschel assisted Iowa State Patrol and Monona County with a report of children riding bicycles on Interstate #29, near #102 mile-marker within Monona County. The children were located and Monona County attempted to locate the children’s family members.

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a traffic complaint on Highway #30, between Woodbine and Logan. The area will be patrolled further per this complaint.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a complaint of a dog running at large on Main Street in Little Sioux. Contact was made with the dog owner who was advised that they must keep the dog contained to their yard or on a leash. The owner advised to be making arrangement to put up a fence.

6-9

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with a report of a possible burglary at a residence on Granite Street in Missouri Valley. The area was checked and Missouri Valley Police are handling investigation.

Sheriff Doiel and Investigator Sieck responded to a vandalism complaint at a property located on S. Main Street in Modale. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Flaherty and Sheriff Doiel responded to a medical call involving a gun shot victim at a residence on 235th Trail. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman checked on a subject reported to be walking along the shoulder of Highway #30, near 155th Street. Contact was made with this subject and they reported to be walking to New York. No assistance was requested.

Investigator Sieck made contact with a subject at the Missouri Valley Police Department and served a court ordered protection order.

Deputy Kline and Sergeant Flaherty responded to a reported disturbance between family members at a residence on Archer Street in Modale. One of the subjects involved decided to leave from the residence to allow things to calm down.

6-10

Deputy Kline responded to a 911-Hang up call from a residence on N. 2nd Avenue in Logan. Contact was made with the resident who reported to be sleeping and did not call 911. No evidence of foul play was observed during this time.

Sheriff Doiel, Sergeant Flaherty, and Deputy Knickman participated and assisted with traffic control for the Heritage Days Parade in Mondamin.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a Modale resident reporting to be a victim of identity theft. The resident received a credit card statement for a bank card that was not opened by the resident. Contact was made to the credit card company concerning this report.

Deputy Knickman responded to the area of W. 9th Street in Logan per a report of a dog running at large. The area was patrolled, but no dogs were observed running at large.

Sergeant Flaherty and Deputy Knickman responded to a reported disturbance involving a weapon being displayed at a residence on 2nd Street in Pisgah. Contact was made with all subjects involved with this incident and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy McMurray transported a subject from CHI Missouri Valley Hospital to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs per a court order. Transport performed without incident.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a resident on 220th Street regarding a child custody issue. Based on the information provided, the resident was referred to contact an attorney or the courts per the reported issue.

Deputies Lieber and McMurray assisted Monona County with checking roadways near the county line for a reported traffic accident. The area was checked, but no evidence of an accident was located. This information was forwarded to Monona County.

6-11

Deputies McMurray and Lieber assisted Dunlap Police with a reported fight at a business on Toledo Avenue in Dunlap. Dunlap Police made an arrest per this investigation and subject was transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Sergeant Flaherty and Deputy Knickman assisted Iowa State Patrol with locating a vehicle/person that was reported to be suicidal and driving a described vehicle within the Mondamin and Pisgah areas. The vehicle/person was located near Pisgah. Based on the findings, subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Knickman received a complaint of children lighting fireworks on N. 4th Avenue in Logan. Contact was made with a parent concerning this reported issue and the parent advised to be taking action to resolve this matter.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident on Melody Oaks Trail concerning a property dispute between separated persons. Based on the information provided, this was determined to be a civil matter that would need to be settled in court. No further action taken by law enforcement based on these findings.

Deputy Kline responded to a complaint of barking dogs at a residence on N. 4th Avenue in Logan. The dogs were not barking when Deputy Kline arrived, but contact was made with the dog owner concerning the complaint. The owner reported to have bark collars for the dogs to help resolve this issue.

6-12

Deputy Lieber responded to a business alarm on W. 7th Street in Logan. Contact was made with an employee who reported this to be a false alarm.

Sergeant Klutts attended and participated in answering questions about law enforcement at a meeting for Farm Bureau Insurance members in Logan.

Deputies Peschel and Reynolds checked a residence on Highway #127 for a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant. Subject was not located.