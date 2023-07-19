July 6

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a stranded motorist on Interstate #29, near #81 mile-marker. Contact was made with vehicle and three juvenile occupants. It was discovered that this vehicle was reported stolen from the State of South Dakota. The three juveniles were taken into custody for Possession of Stolen Property violations and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

Sheriff Doiel responded to a report of a wounded deer within the ditch area near the intersection of Highway #183 and 160th Street. The deer was severely injured from an apparent vehicle deer accident. The deer was dispatched per these findings.

Deputy Peschel responded to 2nd Avenue in Persia per a report of a rabid raccoon at a residential property. The raccoon was dispatched per these findings.

Deputy McMurray responded to Interstate #29, near #99 mile-marker to remove tire debris from the travel portion of the roadway.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a Pisgah resident concerning a possible protection order violation through a phone call. The complainant was not able to produce evidence for a criminal violation.

Deputy Peschel was contacted by a Logan resident concerning ongoing vandalism to their property on Maple Street. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on W. 7th Street and 2nd Avenue in Logan. Based on the findings during this contact, Taylor Rouse of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested and transported to jail for an Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs violation.

Deputy Peschel assisted Missouri Valley Police with a traffic stop/ OWI investigation on Willow Road in Missouri Valley. Missouri Valley Police are handling any charges related to this incident.

July 7

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a subject walking along Interstate #29, near #74 mile-marker. The area was checked, but nobody was located walking within this area.

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Racine Trail, west of Highway #30. The area was checked for the described vehicle but was not located.

Deputy Kline assisted a motorist that had become stuck on a mud roadway on 200th Street, near Austin Avenue. A tow service was contacted.

Deputy Lieber assisted a motorist that had become stuck on a mud roadway on Joliet Avenue. A tow service was contacted.

Deputy Kline responded to Loess Hills Trail, near 270th Street, per a dead deer within the roadway. The deer was removed from the travel portion of the roadway.

July 8

Deputy Lieber responded to Pisgah per a report of a suspicious non-plated motorcycle within the area. The area was checked, but the described motorcycle was not located.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by Willow Lake Conservation Officer regarding a motorcycle that had ran off the road into the ditch area and the odor of alcohol was detected on the driver. Based on the findings during this investigation, Bailey Bettazza of Woodbine was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI violation.

Deputy Kline assisted Crawford County officials with attempting to locate an accident that was reported by an automated cellphone response on Highway #30, near mile-marker #40 within Crawford County. It was discovered to be a dropped phone and not an accident.

July 9

Deputies Lieber and Kline responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Archer Street in Modale. Based on the findings during this investigation, Cyle Jackman of Modale was arrested and transported to jail for a Domestic Abuse Assault violation.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a SUV deer accident on Laredo Avenue, near 235th Trail.

Deputy Kline assisted with a property exchange at a residence on Highway #127, near Austin Avenue.

Deputy Knickman assisted a motorist have vehicle mechanical issues on Highway #30, near 215th Street. A tow service was contacted.

Deputy Knickman and Chief Deputy Flaherty responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Panora Avenue. Subjects decided to separate to allow things to calm down.

Deputy Knickman assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop at the intersection of W. 8th Street and S. Maple Street in Logan. Iowa State Patrol made a traffic stop/arrest for a motorcycle driver traveling in excess of 130mph on Highway #30.

July 10

Deputy Lieber is investigating a one-vehicle accident on 335th Street, near Italy Avenue. A vehicle lost control on the gravel roadway and entered into the ditch area and struck a utility pole.

Sheriff Doiel responded to Mondamin for a requested welfare check on a resident on Cedar Street. Contact was made with the resident who was found to be fine.

Deputy Denton performed a court ordered transport of a Harrison County Jail inmate to a probation office in Council Bluffs. Transport performed without incident.

Deputy Denton responded to a residence on Valley View Drive concerning family issues concerning a juvenile. All subjects communicated some ongoing issues and no further action was requested of law enforcement at this time.

Deputy Denton and Sheriff Doiel were performing security at the Harrison County Courthouse and were requested to take Lucas Sales of Council Bluffs into custody per the results of a court hearing. Deputy Denton performed transport of Lucas Sales to the Harrison County Jail Facility.

Deputy Denton performed transport of a Harrison County Jail inmate to the Harrison County Courthouse for a waiver of extradition hearing. The court hearing was held and inmate was transported back to the jail facility.

Deputy Reynolds is investigating a pickup deer accident on Highway #183, near 160th Street.

July 11

Deputy Denton checked on a subject walking a bicycle along Highway #30, near 215th Street. The subject stated all was fine and no assistance was requested.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a Pisgah resident concerning ongoing suspicious activity being observed by the caller. The area will be patrolled further per this report.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a subject from Idaho reporting a fraudulent incident involving money being wired for heavy equipment purchase. The caller was advised to contact their local law enforcement per this incident.

Deputy McMurray responded to a business alarm on N. 2nd Avenue in Logan. The property was checked and found to be locked and secured. A keyholder was contacted per this report.

July 12

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a dog that showed up at the callers property located on 194th Street. The resident was making arrangements to take the dog to the Humane Society.

Sheriff Doiel responded to Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs to pick up an inmate with two outstanding Harrison County warrants for Failure to Appear. Bryce Binning of Avoca was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail Facility.

Deputy Kline responded to an alarm at West Harrison School in Mondamin. This was determined to be a false alarm.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a Logan resident concerning unwanted phone calls from a known subject. Some options were provided per the reported issues and no further action was requested of law enforcement at this time.

Deputy Lieber responded to Harrison County Jail to assist jail staff with an out of control inmate.

July 13