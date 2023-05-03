HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

4-19

Deputy Knickman covered a semi accident on Overton Avenue where a grain trailer had turned over on its side and spilled grain into the road ditch.

Deputy Lieber transported Cassandra Marr from the Sarpy County jail to the Harrison County jail on a valid arrest warrant.

Deputy Lieber responded to the Christian Church in Logan for a child that was possible being abused. After making contact with the juvenile and the church pastor, it was determined to be a discipline action between the juvenile and the parent.

4-20

Deputy Kline assisted Modale First Responders and Mondamin Rescue with a call on Station Street in Modale.

Deputy Lieber assisted a motorist on Easton Trail that was lost and needing directions to the Loess Hills Hideaway Cabins. Directions were give and the subject went on his way.

Deputy Lieber responded to the YesWay gas station in Logan per an alarm. Upon arrival he spoke to an employee who said they had set off the alarm. It was determined a false alarm.

A concerned citizen reported a sliding glass door and garage door open at a residence on 250th Street. The reporting party wanted our office to be aware.

Deputy Knickman responded to a deer that needed dispatched a few mile South of Logan after two ladies stopped at the Sheriff’s Office to report hitting the deer. The deer was located and dispatched.

Deputy Knickman transported Aaron Lintzman from the Douglas County jail to the Harrison County jail on an active Harrison County warrant.

Investigator Sieck responded to the area of Hwy 44 and Upland Avenue for a report of a cow out. Upon arrival Sieck assisted in getting the cow back into the fenced area.

Deputy Knickman assisted Trooper Meseck with a traffic stop on Hwy 30 West of Dunlap.

Deputy Lieber returned a phone call to a subject who lives in Mapleton about a subject that lives in Little Sioux. Deputy Lieber took a complaint and it was logged.

4-21

Deputy Lieber responded to the rest area on I-29 for a welfare check of a semi driver. Lieber was unable to locate any truck matching the description.

Deputy Denton assisted Missouri Valley Police Chief Lange with a burglary that occurred in Missouri Valley. Lange was checking of Denton has seen a possible suspect vehicle near Dunlap. Denton advised he had seen the vehicle in the area. Lange informed Denton the male subject had been involved in a burglary where some ducks had been stolen. Deputy Denton located the vehicle and approached the passenger side of the vehicle and observed 2 ducks on the passenger side floorboard inside a box. Jerry Jackson was placed in handcuffs and transported to the jail on charges by Chief Lange.

Investigator Sieck and Deputy Denton assisted Logan Police with extra school patrol due to a recent suspicious vehicle in the area. No suspicious activity or people were observed.

Deputy Denton responded to Mounds Trail to dispatch a deer that had been hit by a vehicle.

Deputy McMurray investigated a fraud case where a loan had been taken out in the reporting party’s name. The reporting party was advised to contact our Investigating Officer on Monday as the case would be turned over to him.

Deputy Reynolds conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 30 where the driver as operating the vehicle on a revoked license. Deputy McMurray assisted on scene while the driver was arrested for driving while revoked and transported to jail.

4-22

Deputy Reynolds arrested Edward Madrid for OWI after a traffic stop on Loess Hills Trail. The driver had been going at least 100 MPH but had slowed to the speeds to 50 or 60 MPH. After investigating, Edward Madrid was arrested for OWI and transported to jail.

Sgt. Klutts responded to 296th Street and Tulsa Avenue for a report of cows out on the roadway. Upon arrival, no cows were observed.

Deputy McMurray returned a call to a landowner in reference to family members dumping trash on his property. The reporting party advised they had been dumping trash there for years but now that he owns the property he does not want that to happen. After investigating, it was determined to be a civil matter between family members after the death of the owner of the estate.

Deputy Reynolds was called to a vehicle stuck in the mud on Joliet Avenue. Contact was made with the driver and he was transported to the Americas Best Hotel for the night.

4-23

Deputy Denton responded to Woodland Campground for a report of a male subject slumped over the steering wheel. Upon arrival, the subject was being checked out by rescue and ISP Trooper Long was on scene. There were two male subjects that had found the male party slumped over the wheel and the motor was running. After talking with the male party, a strong order of alcohol was detected. After investigating, Alexander Castro was arrested for OWI and transported to jail.

Sgt. Klutts spoke to a male subject at the LEC that had locked his keys in a rental pickup at his residence on Niles Trail. Klutts advised him to contact the rental company and see if they could unlock the vehicle remotely. He also provided the phone number to a local towing company to see if they could assist.

Sgt. Klutts spoke with a resident in regards to possible fraud or theft. The reporting party advised they had hired a company out of Des Moines for a remodeling project and had suspected fraud. After contacting the company, the process was explained to the reporting party and all seemed to be legitimate.

Sgt. Klutts assisted ISP with a traffic stop on I-29.

Sgt. Klutts received a call from a landlord for a welfare check on a female party who was unable to care for herself. It was noted that the caretaker was currently in jail and was unknown when he would be released. The caller was going to check on the female party.

Sgt. Klutts arrived at 235th Street at Allen Creek for a blue tic hound that was stuck in a drainage tube. Mondamin Fire was contacted to assist. The dog was later rescued.

Sgt. Klutts responded to Sunnyside Village for a welfare check. The reporting party advised she hadn’t heard from her grandmother for 6 days. Contact was made with the grandmother and she was going to contact family.

Deputy Denton and Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on Rockdale Avenue in reference to a verbal civil dispute. The subjects were advised they would have to contact civil court to have the matter resolved.

Sgt. Klutts received a call from an employee that advised he no longer works for this company and the employer was holding his personal belongings. Contact was made with the employer who advised the employee could pick up the items on Monday.

Deputies took several reports of suspicious vehicle in the county that after investigating, were only looking for the Northern Lights that were supposed to be visible tonight.

4-24

Sgt. Flaherty spoke with a female party regarding incidences that occurred at her residence in the past year. He went through each call and ensured she understood the nature of the calls. No further information was requested.

Deputy Knickman transported 2 male inmates to court and then back to jail.

4-25

Sgt. Flaherty spoke with a reporting party about a suspicious van in the area of West 5th Street in Logan. The reporting party gave a description of the van and the person driving. Information was passed along to Logan Police so watch for the vehicle.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a landlord in the area of Waverly Avenue near Persia of a drone that had been flying around her house from dusk to around 10:00 PM for the last four evenings. The reporting party advised that this happened las summer once as well. It was thought that the drone was used before executing a burglary. The caller was advised to report this to our office the next time it happens.

Deputy Knickman investigated a fraud case to a bank account. After investigating, it was determined the person involved may have been known to the reporting party.

Sgt. Flaherty returned a call to a subject asking why DHS workers were contacting her and why her Lawyer had not received any information on her husband’s ongoing case. The caller was advised that our office has not had any requests or subpoenas requesting this information.

Deputy Kline assisted Missouri Valley Fire Department with traffic control at nearby intersections for a structure fire on Valley Street in Missouri Valley.

Deputy Knickman and Deputy Kline responded to a residence on East 4th Street in Logan for a missing juvenile. It was determined that the juvenile had returned home. After discussing with family members, the juvenile was taken by family to Missouri Valley Hospital for evaluation.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a property owner from Woodland Campground advising that her trailer had been damaged after an incident that took place on April 23rd.

Deputy Lieber assisted the Iowa State Patrol and Missouri Valley Police with an intoxicated driver. The driver was arrested by State Patrol and transported to jail.