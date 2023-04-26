HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

4-11

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding the theft of an ATV- four wheeler from a property located off of Highway #44, near Upland Avenue. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of dogs running at large within the city limits of Little Sioux. The dog owner was contacted previously concerning this issue and has not resolved the problem. Based on this information, Chelci Chatterton of Little Sioux was charged with city ordinance for Dogs at Large violations.

Deputy Kline responded to a report of debris in the travel portion of the roadway on Highway #127, near Loess Hills Trail. The roadway was cleared with the assistance of State of Iowa Department of Transportation Road workers.

Deputy Lieber responded to a complaint of children riding an ATV on the roadway of 4th Avenue in Logan. Contact was made with subjects at a residence on 4th Avenue in regards to this complaint and they were advised of the laws for ATV use on roadways.

Deputy Lieber assisted fire departments with a structure fire on Dewey Street in Pisgah. Assistance was provided until the fire was extinguished.

Deputy Lieber responded to a medical call on E. Huron Street in Missouri Valley and provided assistance until rescue arrived on scene.

4-12

Deputy Denton was contacted by resident on Meadow Lane in regards to suspicious activity at a residence. The area will be patrolled further per this report.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding a damaged mailbox on Highway #127, near Orient Avenue. Attempts to contact the owner of the mailbox are being made in regards to this report.

Deputy Denton responded to a reported theft of a farm auger that was taken from a property off of 270th Street. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton responded to a reported trespass complaint at a residence on Eagle Park Drive in rural Missouri Valley. Based on the findings during this investigation, Nikolay Onishchuk of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was cited for a Trespass violation.

Sergeant Klutts responded to Interstate #29, near #92 mile-marker, to assist Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop. Iowa State Patrol is handling any violations related to this incident.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a residential alarm on 291st Street. The residence was found to be locked/secure and no foul play was observed.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted regarding information for a vehicle accident on 220th Street, near Stark Avenue.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a resident on 280th Street regarding a dispute over property. This was determined to be a civil matter and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Investigator Sieck performed court security at the Harrison County Courthouse for court hearings.

4-13

Sheriff Doiel was contacted by a subject in regards to a traffic complaint reporting a described vehicle speeding and tailgating while traveling on Highway #30 & Highway #44 daily during a certain time frame. The areas will be patrolled further per this complaint.

Sheriff Doiel assisted DNR officials with locating and arresting a subject for violations filed during a DNR investigation. Victor Wright was located at a residence on W. 5th Street in Logan and was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle within the travel portion of the roadway on Racine Trail, near 144th Lane. A check of the registration plates showed them to be expired as of 2020 and the vehicle was determined to be a traffic hazard and was towed from this location.

4-14

Deputy Lieber responded to an alarm at a property located on Monroe Avenue, near Highway #30. The building were checked and found secure. A key holder responded and reset the alarm system.

Deputies Kline and Lieber responded to a report of subjects doing “vehicle tire burn-outs” at a residence on E. Haley Street in Modale. Contact was made with these subjects and they were advised to cease the activity.

4-15

Deputies Lieber and Kline assisted the Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on N. 5th Street in Missouri Valley. Missouri Valley Police is handling investigation/charges related to this incident.

Deputy Lieber responded to a reported vehicle fire at the Modale exit, off of Interstate #29. The vehicle involved was a semi tractor-trailer and the fire department responded to extinguish the fire.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a one-vehicle accident on 235th Trail, near Minot Place. A vehicle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment within the ditch area causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding the theft of trees from a property located off of Romney Place. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a resident on Crete Avenue concerning an identified subject trespassing on their property. Contact was made with the suspect and they were warned to stay off the property per request of the property owner.

Deputy Lieber checked on a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway of Highway #30, near 270th Street. The vehicle was found unoccupied and the owner was contacted and reported to be making arrangements to have the vehicle towed. A 48-hour tag was placed on the vehicle.

4-16

Deputy Lieber was contacted by DHS requesting a welfare check on a subject that resides on N. 1st Avenue in Logan. The residence was checked and the subject was not located. This information was forwarded onto DHS and no further action was requested.

Harrison County Deputies and DNR officials executed a search warrant at a residential property located on Romney Place in regards to a theft investigation. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding a property line dispute on Loess Hills Trail. The complainant advised that they had temporarily resolved the issue, but wanted a report made for a matter of record.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding an illegal dumping of vehicle tires within the ditch area near the intersection of 200th Street and Austin Avenue.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident on Loomis Avenue in regards to a possible scam report. The complainant reported that a subject called reporting knowledge of inappropriate activity and that they would forgot about this activity if they were compensated with money. A phone number for the suspect was provided and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber is investigating a SUV deer accident on Overton Avenue, near 292nd Lane.

Deputy Lieber assisted a motorist that had ran out of gas on Highway #30, near Loomis Avenue.

4-17

Sgt Klutts checked on a large boulder in the middle of the roadway near Hwy 127 & Boyer View Drive. Upon arrival someone had pushed the boulder into the road ditch.

Sgt. Klutts returned a call to a male party requesting information regarding his arrest. The call was made and resulted in no answer.

Sheriff Doiel met with 2 employees of the Yesway Store in Logan who reported an identified subject taping a photo onto the entry door to the Yesway Store. The posting involved a court order with a photo of an offender. The employees did not want to promote this type of activity through their business. A failed attempt was made to contact the subject who posted the photo. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to try and contact the subject and advise not to post items at the Yesway Store.

Deputy McMurray and Deputy Kline assisted Woodbine Police with an OWI arrest after an accident on Easton Trail.

Deputy McMurray checked the area of Geneva Place and Hwy 183 for a report of livestock in the roadway. He was unable to locate any animals.

4-18

Deputy Denton conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Canal Street and Jopine Place after observing a vehicle driving with an obstructed view from a broken windshield. Soon after stopping the vehicle another car pulled up at the traffic stop and advised he owned the vehicle that had been stopped. Sgt. Klutts arrived on scene for assistance and after investigating, Todd Breeden was arrested for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Steven Collier was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both were transported to jail and admitted.

Deputy McMurray did a traffic stop on Hwy 30 near 280th Street after a complaint of a car all over the roadway and unable to maintain lanes. Deputy Denton arrived on scene to assist and after the K-9 deployment, drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Teri Bowers was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was transported to jail and admitted.