HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

5-24

Investigator Sieck responded to a dog at large complaint in Modale. Video and pictures were available and attempts to identify the dog owner are being made.

Deputy Denton responded to a vehicle damage report near the intersection of 165th Trail and Gordon Avenue. It was discovered that two vehicle tires were damaged from striking part of the blade of a road maintainer while blading the roadway. Information was exchanged between subjects involved.

Deputy McMurray performed a court ordered transport of a juvenile from the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs to a court hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse. The juvenile was transported back to JDC after the court hearing.

Deputy McMurray responded to a report of an out of control person at a residence on E. 4th Street in Logan. Contact was made with this subject and they were calmed down and no further action was required.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a reported disturbance involving a resident in Modale. Contact was made with all subjects involved and the resident was warned any further harassment may result in a criminal violation.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray performed a welfare check on a subject located at a residence on Orleans Lane. Contact was made with this subject and reported to be fine. No further action taken per these findings.

5-25

Deputy Reynolds assisted Omaha Police with attempting to locate a stolen vehicle that may have been taken to a residence in Harrison County. The location provided was checked and the described vehicle was not located.

Deputy Denton responded to a suspicious person report at a business located on Maple Street in Mondamin. Contact was made with this subject and based on the findings, this subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Denton initiated a traffic stop on Highway #30, near Grover Avenue. Based on the findings during this contact, two juveniles were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance violations. Parents were contacted and juveniles were released to their parents.

Deputies Denton and McMurray responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of 296th Street and Upton Avenue. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied and attempts to contact the owner were made but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was towed from this location and investigation is ongoing.

Investigator Sieck patrolled city limits of Logan per a report of juveniles riding dirtbikes in town. The area was checked but no juveniles on dirtbikes were located. The area will be patrolled further per this complaint.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Woodbine Police with an intoxicated person located at a business on 5th Street in Woodbine. Woodbine Police are handling any charges related to this incident.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a subject walking along Highway #30, near Sunnyside Court. The area was checked, but nobody was observed walking within the area.

5-26

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #92 mile-marker. Based on the findings during this contact, Yulueny Balderrama-Oliva of Sioux City was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI Violation.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a resident on Merrick Place concerning a property line dispute. It was determined that the resident would attempt to resolve this issue with the neighbor.

5-27

Deputy Lieber was dispatched to Corning Avenue for a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the access road next to the railroad track. The subjects were contacted and advised they were taking the access road for fun. The vehicle had a tail light out and the female subject did not have a valid driver’s license. A citation was issued for no driver’s license and a warning for a tail light out.

Deputy Knickman assisted in a burglary/theft report with Monona County on a situation that happened in Harrison County.

Deputy Knickman responded to Tyson Bend for a boat out on the river that was on fire with two people on board. Washington County was enroute from their side of the river and DNR was being contacted. Before arrival, dispatch advised he could disregard as Washington County was handling the rescue.

Deputy Knickman was called to Pisgah for a civil situation between a spouse and soon to be ex-spouse. The situation was resolved.

Sgt. Flaherty and Deputy Lieber were dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue in Logan for kids driving dirt bikes in the road. The kids were located and the parent was spoken to about the kids riding in the street. The parent was advised she would be cited if it happens again.

Sgt. Flaherty assisted Dunlap Police with a subject having mental problems. The subject agreed to go to CHI Health in Missouri Valley for a voluntary committal. Upon arrival at the hospital, the subject advised he did not want to go there and was transported to Loveland to proceed to Council Bluffs.

Deputy Lieber returned a call to a female party on 145th Street advising of a suspicious truck that drover by her residence. She has been having with someone messing with their gate and chicken coop. Lieber advised he would drive by the area frequently to observe if anything took place.

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence on Polk Street for a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the mother of the male party was on scene and advised it had been taken care of. The male party had left the scene. Deputy Lieber attempted to locate the subject but was not able to.

5-28

Deputy Lieber investigated a report of possible sexual assault that happened in 2020. The case is ongoing and Project Harmony would be contacted to set up interviews.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a concerned citizen of minors drinking at Woodland Campground. No exact location was given other than near the pool area. The reporting party was to call back with a more exact location.

Deputy Reynolds responded to the area of Overton Avenue and Reading Trail for a report of horses being out. The horses were located in a field north of Niles Trail. An attempt was made to locate the owners but they were unable to be located.

Deputy Reynolds assisted an out of state Officer with the Iowa UTV laws.

Deputy Lieber and Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with attempting to locate a vehicle that had taken off from a domestic situation. It was determined the offender might be enroute to Pisgah. The area was checked and they were unable to locate the vehicle.

Deputy Lieber and Deputy Reynolds responded to a residence on Overton Avenue for a reported domestic situation. There was an altercation between spouses and a weapon was involved. After investigating, Sarah Junior was arrested for domestic abuse assault and carrying a firearm while intoxicated. Junior was transported to jail and admitted.

5-29

Deputy Lieber assisted Missouri Valley Police with a domestic situation on Sunnyside Avenue. Multiple parties were involved and after investigating they came up with a solution.

Deputy Lieber assisted EMS with CPR at a residence in Missouri Valley until the subject was transported to the hospital.

Deputy Denton took a report of items that had been taken from property on Grover Avenue. The reporting party had trail camera footage that was given to the deputy.

Deputy McMurray was dispatched to a residence on Elm Street in Little Sioux for a vehicle that was parked in the back of the reporting party’s property. The vehicle was un-plated and parked along the road in the city right of way. The vehicle was checked for being stolen and tagged.

Deputy Reynolds did a welfare check on a female walking on Loess Hills Trail north of Missouri Valley. The female was advised not to be walking in the dark.

Deputy Reynolds assisted a Trooper with an intoxicated driver on Hwy 30 near 280th Street. Reynolds helped with traffic control until the driver was placed into custody.

5-30

Deputy Reynolds was called to a residence on 2nd Street in Pisgah for a report of a missing juvenile. While enroute, the reporting party called and advised the juvenile had returned home.

Deputy Reynolds checked on chunks of tires that had been reported in the roadway near the roadside park on Hwy 30. When he arrived on scene, the roadway was clear.

Sgt. Klutts and Deputy Denton responded to a residence on Hwy 127 near Mondamin for a verbal domestic situation. The reporting party advised his separated wife had entered the residence and was throwing his clothes outside. Both parties were advised they could be there. Later in the day the deputies were called back to the residence and the male party wanted to file charges on the female party for damaged property. It was determined to be at the best interest of the male party left the residence for the night and attempt to speak to the female party at a later time.

Sgt. Klutts and Deputy Denton assisted a male subject with a medical issue at Hwy 12 7 & I-29. Mondamin Fire Rescue was dispatched with the male refusing transport.

Deputy McMurray checked on a female party that had been walking along Austin Avenue. She appeared to be very thin and stated she was trying to get to Sioux City. She was transported to the Monona County line and a deputy transported her further on.