HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

5-9

Deputy Knickman assisted Iowa State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway #30, near 215th Street.

Deputy Knickman arrested Jennifer Lauritsen of rural Little Sioux after she arrived at the jail facility to turn herself in for an outstanding Harrison County warrant for an Assault violation.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a Logan resident concerning a missing/stolen vehicle license plate for their vehicle.

Deputy Lieber responded to a report of an intoxicated subject walking near the intersection of 7th Street and 2nd Avenue in Logan. The subject was located and was provided transportation to their residence in Logan.

Deputy Lieber assisted Logan Fire Department with a reported field fire near the intersection of Highway #127 and 226th Street.

5-10

Deputy Lieber responded to Mondamin per a noise complaint from a resident on Maple Street. The resident reported to hearing what sounded like metal banging against cement. The area was patrolled, but no noise was heard during this time.

Deputy Lieber initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Interstate #29, near #88 mile-marker. It was discovered that the driver and passenger of the vehicle had a no contact order in place. Based on these findings, Tyler Peck of Sioux City and Sara McDermott of Sergeant Bluff were arrested and transported to jail for Violation of a No Contact Order.

Deputy Denton responded to a report of a trailer with flat tires parked on the travel portion of the roadway near Morgan Avenue and Nassau Place. An owner was unable to be identified and the trailer was towed from this location.

Sergeant Klutts responded to Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs to pick up a juvenile for a court hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse. The court hearing was held and the juvenile was then transported back to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding a property line issue near 212th Street and Boone Trail. It was recommended to have a land survey performed per the reported issue.

Deputy Denton responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in Mondamin per a report of a goat that was at the residence. Contact was made with the resident and they reported to be relocating the goat to a farm due to Mondamin not allowing goats within city limits.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a medical call at a residence on S. Country Drive in Mondamin. Subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital by Mondamin Rescue.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a complaint of a female walking near the travel portion of the roadway on Loess Hills Trail, south of Missouri Valley. The area was checked, but nobody was observed walking within this area.

5-11

Deputy Denton initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Interstate #29, near #87 mile-marker. A controlled substance and drug equipment were recovered during this contact. Based on the findings, Melvin Vargas-Barahona of Dallas, Texas, was arrested and transported to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Sergeant Klutts and Deputy Denton assisted Woodbine Police with a trespass complaint at a residence on Park Street in Woodbine. A subject was arrested and transported to jail per Woodbine Police charges.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident on 260th Street concerning harassment in regards to money owed to another. Contact was made with all subjects involved and warned any further incidents may result in criminal charges if activity continues.

Sergeant Klutts assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #97 mile-marker. Iowa State Patrol is handling any charges related to this incident.

5-12

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of a subject walking on Interstate #29, near #87 mile-marker. Knickman had also received a report of a shed that had been entered into by a subject on Highway #127, near Interstate #29. The subject walking on Interstate #29 was located and identified as the person that had entered into the shed on Highway #127. Based on the findings, Michael Holman of Kearney, Nebraska, was arrested and transported to jail for Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding a dog bite incident at a residence on Price Place. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a resident on Waverly Avenue concerning a trespass complaint. This was determined to be a civil matter and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a residence in Logan per a passerby reporting to seeing an unhealthy dog at the residence. Contact was made with the dog owner who reported that the dog just had surgery and was on a low fat diet. No foul play was observed during this contact.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for a speed violation on Highway #30, near Redwood Avenue. It was discovered that the driver did not have a valid driver license. Based on the findings, Jill Wensel of Logan was arrested and transported to jail for Driving While License is Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance violations.

Deputy Kline responded to Highway #183, near Hardin Avenue, for a large tree that had fallen into the travel portion of the roadway. Traffic control was performed until State Roads Department arrived to remove the tree from the roadway.

5-13

Deputies Kline and Reynolds are investigating a UTV accident on Kermit Place, south of Missouri Valley.

Deputy Kline was contacted regarding a vehicle and trailer being left on a resident’s property located off of Overton Avenue. This was determined to be a civil matter and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Deputy Knickman assisted Dunlap Police with a reported disruptive parent at the Boyer Valley Sports Complex in Dunlap. Contact was made with the parent concerning the reported issue and no further action was requested from the complainant.

Sergeant Flaherty assisted a motorist that was having vehicle mechanical problems on Easton Trail, near Laredo Avenue. The subject was provided transportation to their residence.

Sergeant Flaherty responded to a report of a cow on the roadway of Easton Trail, near Mobile Avenue. The cow was moved back into a fenced area at this location and attempts to contact the owner were made.

Deputy Knickman responded to a residence on Eaton Street in Dunlap per multiple 911-calls being made from this location. It was discovered that the resident was mowing the yard and his cellphone was within his pocket. No foul play was observed and the resident advised all was fine.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a resident on 170th Street in regards to a tree that appeared to be leaning and about to fall causing a traffic hazard. The resident was referred to contact County Roads Department per this reported issue.

Deputy Reynolds responded to the area of Tyson Bend for a juvenile that had become lost while mushroom hunting. The juvenile was located without incident.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a dog walking on the roadway of Highway #30, near Italy Avenue. The area was checked, but no dogs were located.

5-14

Deputy Kline responded to Modale to speak with a resident concerning a report of the dumping of used oil on gravel roadways outside of Modale. A suspect was identified during this investigation and contact was made with this subject.

Sergeant Klutts was contacted by a Logan resident concerning a child custody issue. Based on the information provided, the resident was advised this would be a civil matter that would need to be handled through the civil court system.

5-15

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence in Modale checking for a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear. Connie Matteson was located and was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail Facility.

Deputy McMurray responded to a report of suspicious activity within the school parking lot located off of 2nd Avenue in Logan. Contact was made with these subjects and they were observed repositioning a vehicle on a trailer dolly, as they were having problems with pulling the trailer dolly. No foul play was observed during this contact.

Sergeant Klutts towed a vehicle determined to be an abandoned vehicle from Highway #30, near 270th Street.

5-16

Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on Boyer View Drive in Logan per a complaint of several children being involved with an altercation at the school softball fields. Contact was made with the children’s parents concerning this matter.

Deputy McMurray responded to Interstate #29, near #86 mile-marker, per a complaint of debris within the travel portion of the roadway. The debris was removed from the roadway.

5-17

Sheriff Doiel arrested Jeremiah Hunt of Logan for an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear after Hunt arrived to turn himself in at the jail facility.

Deputy Knickman responded to the area of Reading Trail per a report of a suspicious subject in full army fatigue walking along the roadway. Knickman was unable to locate anyone in the area.

Deputy Kline investigated a possible theft from a juvenile male from the locker room at the Lo-Ma High school. School cameras will be monitored and the case was turned over to Logan Police for further investigation.

Deputy Kline assisted Logan Rescue with a medical call to a residence on Overton Avenue.

Deputy Reynolds was called to the Magnolia city park per a suspicious vehicle. Contact was made with the subjects and they advised it was getting cold on their motorcycle so they had stopped to warm up.

Deputy Kline did security at the Magnolia city council meeting. The meeting appeared to be civil and no action was needed.

5-18