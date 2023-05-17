HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

5-4

Deputy Knickman and Sheriff Doiel performed a welfare check on a subject at a residence on Vinton Avenue. Contact was made and no further action was requested based on the findings.

Deputy Knickman and Sheriff Doiel responded to a parent reporting an out of control child at a residence on E. 4th Street in Logan. The child had calmed down and DHS was contacted per this reported incident.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a Mondamin resident concerning a property dispute over a firearm. This was determined to be a civil matter and no further action was taken by law enforcement based on the findings.

5-5

Deputy Lieber checked on a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway #30, near Highway #44. The vehicle was found unoccupied and a 48-hour tag was placed on the vehicle.

Transport Specialist-Jailer Peterson transported Harrison County jail inmate Adam Mejia to the Oakdale Prison per a court sentencing order to serve prison time. Transport performed without incident.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a resident on Boyer View Drive in Logan for questions regarding a protection order. Information was provided and no further action was requested.

Deputy Lieber checked on a vehicle parked on the shoulder with the flashers activated on Interstate #29, near #87 mile-marker. The occupant of the vehicle reported that they were having vehicle mechanical issues and had a tow service arranged.

Deputy Lieber assisted a stranded motorist on Interstate #29, near #70 mile-marker, with providing them with transportation to Missouri Valley to wait for a ride.

Deputy McMurray discovered an open door on a county building off of Monroe Avenue. The property was checked and no foul play was observed. The building was secured prior to departing from the scene.

5-6

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle that was parked at the Harrison County courthouse in Logan. A suspect was identified by the victim and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy McMurray and Sergeant Klutts responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in Little Sioux. This was determined to be an issue over property and not a suicidal person issue. The subjects involved were advised that the property dispute was a civil matter and no further action was taken by law enforcement.

Deputy Lieber responded to Persia for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Contact was made with this subject and a reason for being at this location was provided and no foul play was observed.

Deputy McMurray assisted a motorist with getting their vehicle unlocked while parked at a business on E. 6th Street in Logan.

Deputy Lieber checked on a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Overton Avenue. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied and a 48-hour tag was placed on the vehicle.

5-7

Deputy Lieber is investigating a pickup deer accident on Highway #191, near 305th Street.

Sergeant Klutts and Deputy Denton responded to a complaint of an unwanted subject at a residence on W. 4th Street in Logan. Contact was made with this subject and they departed from the property without incident.

Sergeant Klutts assisted Iowa State Patrol with an accident on Interstate #29, near #93 mile-marker.

Sergeant Klutts met with a Pottawattamie County Deputy at Loveland to pick up a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant. Julie Adsit of Dunlap was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail facility.

Deputy Lieber responded to the Logan Cemetery per a report of several juveniles within the area. The area was checked and nobody was located at this time.

Deputy Lieber responded to a complaint of four-wheelers driving reckless within the city limits of Little Sioux. The area was patrolled, but the described vehicles were not located. The area will be patrolled further per this complaint.

Deputies Lieber and McMurray responded to a business alarm on Maple Street in Mondamin. The building and property were checked and found locked/secure.

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a report of a suicidal subject at a residence in Modale. Contact was made with the subjects involved and also family members per this report. Based on the findings, no further action was required from law enforcement officials.

Deputy McMurray assisted Missouri Valley Police with an alarm at the Missouri Valley High School. Contact was made with an employee and it was determined to be a false alarm.

5-8

Deputy Lieber responded to a traffic complaint on Interstate #29, near #102 mile-marker. The described vehicle was located and a traffic stop was made near #86 mile-marker. Based on the findings, the driver was issued a warning per this incident.

Deputies Lieber and McMurray assisted the Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance between family members at a residence on N. 5th Street in Missouri Valley. This incident was reported as a verbal argument and one of the subjects elected to leave from the residence.

Deputy Lieber responded to a report of a deer carcass in the travel portion of the roadway on Highway #30, near 155th Street. The carcass was moved from the travel portion of the roadway.

Deputy Lieber is investigating a SUV cow accident on Overton Avenue, near 335th Street.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a reported burglary-theft at a residence on 335th Street. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Kline and Sergeant Flaherty responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Highway #127. Based on the findings during this investigation, Daniel Pruett of rural Logan was arrested for an Assault violation.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a Logan resident concerning a scam report that involved a sale of a vehicle online. It was reported that a fraudulent bank check was sent to the resident for a purchase of a vehicle. No transactions had taken place prior to the discovery of the bank check being found to be fraudulent.

5-9