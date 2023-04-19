4-6

Deputy Lieber assisted Iowa State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Interstate #29, near #85 mile-marker.

Deputy Kline assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop/OWI arrest on Interstate #29, near #98 mile-marker.

4-7

Deputy Denton responded to a residence on Waverly Avenue in regards to a report of a protection order violation. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on 220th Street in regards to questions concerning child custody issues.

Deputy McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Panora Avenue. This was determined to be a verbal incident between family members and no further assistance was requested.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Italy Avenue. A subject at the residence became combative with law enforcement at their arrival. Two subjects were arrested and transported to jail based on the findings of this investigation. Tommy Settlemyer of Council Bluffs was charged with Interference with Official Acts; and Shannon Hammermeister of rural Missouri Valley was charged with False Report 911 Call, Interference with Official Acts, 2-counts Assault on Law Enforcement, and Attempt to Disarm Law Enforcement violations.

Deputy McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on 270th Street. This was determined to be a verbal incident between family members and one of the subjects decided to leave from the residence to allow things to calm down.

4-8

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a vehicle being left on the side of the roadway for several days on Easton Trail, near River Sioux. Attempts to contact the vehicle owner were made without success. The vehicle was towed from this location.

Sergeant Klutts responded to an emergency crash alert from an Apple watch that located to Highway #30, near 210th Street. The area was checked and no accidents or damaged vehicles were located.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a reported motorcycle accident near the intersection of N. 2nd Avenue and E. 7th Street in Logan. Based on the findings during this investigation, Robert Driscoll of Sidney, Iowa, was arrested and transported to jail for a Driving while License is Revoked violation.

Deputy McMurray checked on several subjects at a property located near the rock quarry off of Highway #30. Our office has received numerous complaints of trespassing at this location. Contact was made with these subjects and it was confirmed that they had permission to be at the property. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for failure to display a registration plate on a trailer traveling on Highway #30, near Sunnyside Court. The driver and passenger attempted to exit vehicle and enter into a residence at this location, but were detained until further law enforcement arrive on scene. Deputy Denton and K9 Leo arrived to assist. K9 Leo was deployed and alerted to the vehicle and a search recovered a controlled substance. Based on the findings, both subjects were arrested and transported to jail. Steven Geerdes of rural Missouri Valley was charged with Interference with Official Acts; and Edward Gdowski of Missouri Valley was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance violation.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a residence on 335th Street in reference to an anonymous caller reporting suspicious activity at the property. Contact was made with the homeowner and no evidence of foul play was observed at the residence.

4-9

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a Mondamin resident regarding the theft of property. It was discovered that this was a civil matter concerning property between spouses. No further action was taken per these findings.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a business on E. 7th Street in Logan per a report of a subject refusing to leave from the property. Contact was made with this subject and they left from the property without incident.

Sergeant Klutts responded to the area of Skyline Drive in Logan per a report of two dogs running at large. The area was patrolled, but the dogs were not located.

Sergeant Klutts checked on a vehicle parked on the shoulder near the intersection of 260th Street and Monroe Avenue. The vehicle was found unoccupied and a 48-tag was placed on the vehicle.

Sergeant Klutts assisted fire departments with traffic control for a large field fire off of Rockdale Avenue, near 197th Trail.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on 335th Street, near Mounds Trail. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Klutts was contacted regarding a dog bite incident involving a family member at a residence on Melody Oaks Trail.

Deputy McMurray responded to a report of a protection order violation at a residence on Waverly Avenue. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a dog bite incident involving a family member at a residence on Reno Avenue.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a car deer accident on Highway #127, near Nemaha Lane. A nearby neighbor witnessed the accident and requested a salvage tag for the deer and a tag was issued.

4-10

Deputy Knickman and Sergeant Flaherty responded to a report of several subjects walking around a vacant residence located on Austin Avenue, near Easton Trail. Contact was made with these subjects and they were contractors that had been hired to clean the property.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding the theft of a feeder wagon from a property located on 315th Street. Item has been entered into NCIC Database-(National Crime Information Center) as stolen property. Investigation is ongoing.

Investigator Sieck was contacted regarding inappropriate behavior involving children at a residence on Kimball Lane.

Sergeant Flaherty and Investigator Sieck responded to a reported aircraft accident at the Missouri Valley Airport. The aircraft was identified as an ultralight plane and the pilot suffered minor injuries. Federal Aviation Administration-(FAA) was also contacted regarding this incident.

Sheriff Doiel performed a transport of a Harrison County Jail inmate to a court hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse. The inmate was transported back to the jail facility after the court hearing.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a resident of Modale concerning a trailer that was left on their property. The trailer owner was contacted and was making arrangements to have the trailer removed.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a Logan resident concerning a verbal threat that was made to their child from another child at the Logan City Park. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber and Sergeant Flaherty assisted Iowa State Patrol with a vehicle that was failing to pull over on Interstate #29, traveling southbound. The vehicle eventually pulled over near the Modale Exit and the driver was taken into custody. Iowa State Patrol is handling charges related to this incident.

Deputy Kline responded to a noise complaint of a semi motor running all night within the area of California Junction. Contact was made with the semi owner concerning the complaint.