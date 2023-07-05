6-22

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident on 210th Street in regards to a possible identity theft for a purchase of a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a subject reporting to have been involved with a road rage incident several hours prior on Highway #30 entering into Blair, Nebraska. No vehicle information was obtained from the vehicle description provided by the caller.

Deputies Reynolds and Peschel responded to a medical call for a subject threatening to harm themselves at a residence on Norton Avenue. Contact was made with this subject and they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputies Reynolds and Peschel responded to a report of a vehicle smoking near E. 2nd Street in Logan. It was discovered to be a company spraying for insects within the area. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy McMurray is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Perry Trail, near 194th Street. The driver lost control of the vehicle within a curve in the roadway and entered into the ditch area.

Deputy McMurray assisted Missouri Valley Police with an intoxicated subject near the intersection of Highway #30 and Willow Road in Missouri Valley. This subject also provided false information and was arrested and transported to jail per Missouri Valley Police charges.

6-23

Deputy Reynolds responded to an assault of a jail staff member by an inmate at the Harrison County Jail Facility. Based on the findings, Treavon Walton of Paragould, Arkansas, was charged with Assault on Persons of Certain Occupations.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a two-vehicle hit & run accident on Highway #191, near 335th Street. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Kline responded to Douglas County Corrections in Omaha, Nebraska, to pick up a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear. David Lambert of Council Bluffs was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Lieber assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #72 mile-marker.

6-24

Deputy Denton is investigating a one-vehicle accident on 210th Trail, S. of Mondamin. A vehicle lost control within a curve in the roadway and entered into the ditch area.

Deputy Lieber assisted Woodbine Police with locating a motorcycle and driver that was reported to be doing burn outs on Lincolnway Street in Woodbine. The motorcycle was located and Woodbine Police are handling any charges related to this incident.

Deputy Lieber responded to North Linn Avenue in Logan per a complaint of a dog running at large. The dog owner was identified and responded to retrieve the dog. The owner was advised to keep the dog contained to their yard or on a leash.

6-25

Deputy Kline assisted a motorist that was having vehicle mechanical problems near the intersection of Canal Street and Jopine Street in Missouri Valley. The vehicle was moved to the shoulder of the roadway and the owner was making arrangements to have the vehicle towed.

Deputy Lieber assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a business on Willow Road in Missouri Valley. Two subjects were arrested and transported to jail per Missouri Valley Police charges.

Deputy Lieber responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in Sunnyside Court. The caller reported to have been involved with a verbal disagreement with a subject and was currently making arrangements for a ride to leave. The subject was provided transportation to another location to wait for the ride.

Sheriff Doiel responded to a suspicious person/vehicle that was parked within a residential driveway on Laredo Avenue. The resident had made contact with a subject sleeping in the vehicle and subject drove from the scene. The area was checked and the described vehicle was not located.

Deputy Denton and Sheriff Doiel responded to a subject reported as being naked and walking within the area of Overton Avenue and 270th Street. Contact was made with this subject and it appeared to be a medical issue and Logan Rescue responded and transported subject to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital. A search of the area recovered a vehicle within the ditch area near this location. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Kline assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop involving subjects with a protection order on Interstate #29, near #84 mile-marker. Iowa State Patrol are handling any charges related to this incident.

Deputy Kline responded to a medical call on West View Circle in Valley View and provided assistance to Missouri Valley Rescue.

Deputy Lieber assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on Superior Street in Missouri Valley. Missouri Valley Police are handling any charges related to this incident.

6-26

Deputy Lieber responded to a medical call for a motorist on Interstate #29, near #96 mile-marker. Assistance was provided until Mondamin Rescue arrived on scene.

Deputy Peschel and Sheriff Doiel responded to 205th Trail per a reported trash dump. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton responded to a reported theft from a property located on Jaguar Avenue in Pisgah. A search warrant was obtained for a residential property on 1st Street in Pisgah per this investigation. Harrison County and Monona County law enforcement executed the search warrant and recovered stolen property from Harrison and Monona County incidents. Based on the findings, Rick Erwin of Pisgah was arrested and transported to jail per Burglary, Theft, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Sheriff Doiel performed transports of Harrison County jail inmates to district court hearings at the Harrison County Courthouse.

Deputy McMurray responded to an ATV accident at a residence on Minot Place. The driver suffered minor injuries and the ATV did not have any visible damage.

Deputies Reynolds and Peschel responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Boone Trail. Contact was made with subjects involved and it was reported as a verbal incident over payment for rent.

Deputy McMurray responded to the area of Highway #127 and Loess Hills Trail for a suspicious light observed within a field area. The observed light was identified as an irrigation pump light and no foul play was observed.

Deputy McMurray is investigating a SUV deer accident on Highway #30, near Ann Street.