5-18

Deputy Knickman responded to a residential trailer fire on Highway #127, near Jericho Lane. Mondamin Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

Investigator Sieck executed a court ordered Writ of Removal at a residence in Sunnyside Village.

Deputy Kline assisted Dunlap Police with an accident near the intersection of Eleventh Street and Remsen Street in Dunlap. An OWI investigation was performed and Dunlap Police is handling investigation.

Deputy Kline assisted with a medical call at a residence on Iowa Street in Dunlap.

5-19

Deputy Reynolds checked on a subject at the city park in Persia. The subject advised to have permission to be at the park and was working on his bike. No foul play was observed during this contact.

Deputy Denton responded to Pisgah for a reported gas drive-off from a business on 1st Street. A description of the vehicle and possible suspect was provided. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds was at the Harrison County Courthouse when he observed a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant. Steven Geerdes of Missouri Valley was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Deputy Denton responded to a report of a vehicle parked on the travel portion of the roadway of Easton Trail, near Halbur Avenue. Contact was made with the vehicle owner and arrangements to have the vehicle moved were made.

Deputy Reynolds and Sergeant Klutts responded to a report of a described vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on N. Tower Road in Logan. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle and the driver was issued a citation for reckless driving based on witness statements.

5-20

Deputy Reynolds responded to a residence on W. 6th Street in Logan per a report of a bat in the house. The house was checked, but the bat was not located during this time.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Interstate #29, near #87 mile-marker. During this contact, a controlled substance was recovered. Based on the findings, Christopher Gladden of Anthon, Iowa, was arrested and transported to jail for a Possession of a Controlled Substance violation.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident on Light Breeze Lane that was requesting a welfare check on their children. Contact was made with the children and all was found to be fine. No further action taken per these findings.

Sergeant Klutts and Deputies Lieber and McMurray responded to a medical call at a business located on 335th Street. Assistance was provided until rescue arrived on scene.

5-21

Deputy Lieber responded to Interstate #29 for a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving reckless. The described vehicle was not located during this time.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #87 mile-marker. During this contact, it was discovered that the driver did not have a valid driver license and a controlled substance was also recovered. Based on the findings, Anthony Fockler-(driver) of Sioux City was arrested for Driving While License is Barrred; Maria Huynh-(passenger) of Sioux City was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both subjects were transported to the Harrison County Jail.

5-22

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of a subject walking on the shoulder of Highway #30, near Sanford Place. The subject was identified and provided transportation to a convenience store in Missouri Valley.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by DHS concerning a runaway from Children’s Square in Council Bluffs. Knickman assisted DHS with locating an address for a possible location of the runaway.

Sheriff Doiel transported inmates to and from court for their district court hearings.

Sheriff Doiel arrested Bryce Binning on 2 outstanding arrest warrants through Harrison County. Binning was transported to jail and admitted.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with traffic control for a personal injury accident on Hwy 30 and Willow Road.

Deputy Reynolds made contact with a resident on 270th Street who advised a suspicious male subject had parked in his drive and exited the vehicle and looked at the owners pigs for several seconds and then left.

Sgt. Flaherty and Deputy Reynolds responded to a residence on 145th Street per a report of a vandalism. The reporting party advised the air had been let out of two of their vehicle tires and a wire to their gate had been undone and the cows let out. She also advised their chicken coop had been opened.

5-23

Deputy Knickman talked to a resident who is have a new home built on Grover Avenue. The reporting party advised that overnight shortly after midnight there was a male party seen on his camera walking around the property. He advised that nothing was missing at this time but he believed this person was casing the property to come back at a later date.

Deputy Knickman tried to make contact with a subject on Liberty Avenue whose vehicle had been involved in a hit & run. Nobody was home so a card was left for the property owner to return a call to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Knickman assisted Trooper Ockenfels with possible accident on I-29 near the 101 mile marker. The vehicle was reported to have taken off from the scene. Deputy Knickman later found a vehicle matching the description in the area of 106th Trail and K45. Knickman checked with Trooper Ockenfels and he advised they had been spoken to and all was fine.

Deputy Reynolds arrested Daniel Thornton on a valid Harrison County warrant after he turned himself into the jail.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a driving complaint on Highway 30 near Woodbine. The vehicle was located and was observed to be following the vehicle in front to closely. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was cited for window tint and warnings issued for speed and following too closely.