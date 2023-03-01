HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

2-16

Sheriff Doiel and Deputy Denton assisted Iowa State Patrol with a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate #29, near #84 mile-marker.

Deputy Denton investigated a two-vehicle accident on Liberty Avenue. One vehicle struck another vehicle while traversing through a curve in the roadway.

Deputy McMurray investigated a SUV coyote accident on Interstate #29, near #86 mile-marker.

2-17

Sergeant Flaherty assisted Iowa State Patrol with an accident on Interstate #29, near #78 mile-marker.

Deputy Knickman responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on 3rd Street in Magnolia. Contact was made with subjects involved and it was reported as a verbal argument. One of the subjects elected to leave from the residence.

Sergeant Flaherty assisted a motorist that ran out of gas on Interstate #29, near #78 mile-marker.

2-18

Sheriff Doiel assisted Woodbine Police with locating a person that was being reported as missing from Woodbine. The subject was located in Logan and was serving newspapers within the area.

Sheriff Doiel performed traffic control on 194th Street, near Troy Trail, per cows being moved across the roadway.

Deputy Reynolds and Sheriff Doiel responded to a residence on Easton Trail, near Austin Avenue, per a report of a theft in progress. Contact was made with a subject at the property and based on the findings, Steven Geerdes of Missouri Valley was arrested and transported to jail for charges of Attempted Theft and Trespass violations.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Iowa State Patrol with locating a subject with State of Colorado warrants at a residence on 2nd Street in Little Sioux. Cody Wensel of Little Sioux was located and taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail facility.

Deputy Madsen responded to Interstate #29 for a traffic complaint of a vehicle traveling within the wrong lanes on Highway #30 and then traveled northbound on Interstate #29. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle on Interstate #29, near #85 mile-marker. The driver reported that they had accidentally driven the wrong direction on Highway #30 after pulling from a business parking lot. No evidence of foul play was observed during this time.

2-19

Deputy Kline responded to a residential alarm on Charles Street in Modale. The residence was found locked and secured. A key holder was notified of these findings and no further action was requested.

Deputy Madsen assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate #29, near #76 mile-marker. A tow service was contacted.

Deputies Knickman and Lieber responded to a report of a subject that was refusing to leave from a residential property on S. Vine Street in Mondamin. Contact was made with this subject and they were removed from the property without incident.

Deputy Lieber responded to a complaint of subjects shooting firearms over a waterway off of Seward Avenue. Contact was made with these subjects and they were target practicing and were not shooting over the waterway at this location.

Deputy Kline was contacted regarding a harassment complaint that involved juveniles attending Logan-Magnolia School. A report was performed and the complainant was advised to report incident to school officials as well.

Deputies Lieber and Kline performed a welfare check on a resident within the city limits of Logan that was contacting family about causing harm to themselves. Contact was made with this subject and they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Madsen responded to Pottawattamie County Jail to assist with an OWI investigation in the capacity as a DRE-(Drug Recognition Expert).

Deputy Kline met with a Monona County Deputy in Mondamin to take custody of a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for a Protection Order violation. Colton Henschen of Onawa was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Madsen assisted the Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance in Sunnyside Court. Missouri Valley Police area handling investigation.

2-20

Deputy Lieber responded to a residence on W. 7th Street in Logan for a requested welfare check per a family member not being able to make phone contact with the resident. Contact was made with the resident and it was determined that their phone was not working. This information was forwarded onto the caller.

Deputy Lieber assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Interstate #29, near #80 mile-marker.

Deputies McMurray and Reynolds responded to a report of a juvenile threatening self-harm at a residence in city limits of Persia. Contact was made with the parents and the juvenile was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Reynolds and McMurray responded to a suspicious person report on Loess Hills Trail. A subject was located walking within the area and it was discovered that their vehicle had become stuck on a mud road. The subject was provided transportation to their residence in Missouri Valley.

2-21

Deputy Denton was contacted by a Little Sioux resident regarding a family member that was traveling to another state and they have not been able to make contact with them. It was discovered that this subject had been arrested and was currently in a jail facility in the State of Kansas. This information was forwarded onto the family.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a City of Little Sioux resident regarding a neighbor collecting junk type items. This was determined to be a city issue and the resident was referred to speak with city officials per their nuisance ordinance.

Deputy Denton assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Interstate #29, near #93 mile-marker.

Deputy McMurray responded to a business in Logan regarding an underage person attempting to purchase tobacco products. The underage person was identified and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber investigated a car deer accident on 194th Street, near Troy Trail.

2-22

Deputy Knickman assisted Iowa State Patrol with a one-vehicle accident investigation on Interstate #29, near #74 mile-marker.

Deputy Knickman arrested Quinten Vogel of Missouri Valley after Vogel arrived at the Harrison County Jail facility to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant for Homicide by Vehicle violation.

Sergeant Flaherty assisted Iowa State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident investigation on Overton Avenue, near York Road.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a resident on Highway #127 per ongoing issue with their children.

Sergeant Flaherty assisted Iowa State Patrol with a one-vehicle accident investigation on Interstate #29, near #95 mile-marker.

Deputy Madsen responded to a residence on 4th Avenue in Logan concerning neighbor children causing damage to their property. Contact was made with the parent of the child concerning this complaint. No further action requested from complainant at this time.

2-23

Deputy Lieber responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Lawton Trail. The area was checked and nobody was located on the property and no evidence of foul play was observed.

Deputy Lieber performed a welfare check on children at a residence located on Highway #127. The children were found to be fine and this information was forwarded onto the caller that requested the check.