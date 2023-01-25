Harrison County Sheriff's Report

HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

1-11

Deputy Knickman was contacted by the West Harrison School in Mondamin regarding a student that left from the property. Contact was made with the parent concerning this issue.

Deputy Knickman performed security at the Harrison County Courthouse during court hearings.

Deputy Kline responded to reported theft of a trailer from a property located off of Highway #191 in Persia. During this investigation, the trailer was located and returned to the owner. Suspects have been identified and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lieber responded to a complaint of debris in the travel portion of the roadway on Interstate #29, near #93 mile-marker. The debris was moved off the roadway.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident on E. 7th Street in Logan concerning utilities being shut-off at a property owned by an ex-spouse. This was determined to be a civil matter based on the information provided and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Deputy Madsen assisted a motorist having vehicle mechanical issues on Interstate #29, near #91 mile-marker.

Deputy Lieber assisted jail staff with a subject that was turning themselves in to serve a mittimus-(court ordered jail time) and had been drinking alcohol prior to arriving at the jail. Testing was performed and the subject was found to be under the legal limit for any criminal violations.

1-12

Deputy Knickman and Sheriff Doiel responded to numerous 911-calls mapping to an area near 280th and Jewell Avenue. Contact was made with a subject that was operating heavy equipment in the area and had their cellphone within their pocket and was accidentally calling 911. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding a debit card that was unlawfully used to purchase items through Amazon. It was discovered that the debit card owner was from Washington State and they were referred to contact their local law enforcement per this issue.

1-13

Sergeant Klutts and Deputy Denton responded to a hold-up alarm at Community Bank located on Main Street in Persia. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Klutts responded to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for a subject that had an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mark Gruver of Logan was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Sergeant Klutts was contacted regarding animals that were at a residence in Logan and the owner was currently within the hospital. The person that was taking care of the animals was leaving for the weekend and wanted to know if the Humane Society could care for the animals during this time. They were referred to contact the Humane Society concerning this question.

Deputy Reynolds checked on a vehicle that was pulled into a field entrance near the intersection of Highway #30, near Casey Trail. The occupant of the vehicle reported to have pulled over to use their cellphone.

Deputy Reynolds is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Highway #127, near 205th Trail. The driver indicated that the vehicle axle broke and the vehicle entered into the ditch area.

1-14

Deputy McMurray checked a property due to a neighbor reporting an open door at a residence on S. 4th Avenue in Logan. The property was checked and appeared to be an unoccupied residence that was currently being renovated. No foul play was observed.

Deputy Reynolds was requested to perform a welfare check on a child that was supposed to be with the father at a family member’s residence on 173rd Trail. It was discovered that the father/child were not at this location as reported. This information was forwarded onto the caller requesting the check.

Deputy McMurray was patrolling in Magnolia when he observed a vehicle stopped within the travel portion of the roadway near the intersection of Main Street and Walnut Street. Contact was made with the occupants of this vehicle and they reported to be going to a residence in Magnolia. The vehicle did not have any registration plates and a VIN check verified this to be a stolen vehicle out of Omaha, Nebraska. A stolen firearm and drug equipment was also recovered from this vehicle during this time. Based on the findings, all subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Adam Mejia of Lincoln, Nebraska, was charged with Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools violations; Ryan Holling of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Weapon and Felon in Control of Firearm violations; Kendra McNeal of Underwood, Iowa, was charged with Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

1-15

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a subject screaming in their room at an apartment complex on N. 1st Avenue in Logan. Contact was made with the subject who was having a mental episode. The subject was calmed down during this time.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a subject concerning a property dispute over a pet that was being kept at a residence in Magnolia. The resident was referred to civil court per the reported issue.

Deputy Denton was contacted by a resident on N. 3rd Avenue in Logan concerning a parking complaint. The vehicle was discovered to be parked legally and no further action was taken.

Deputy Lieber and Sergeant Klutts responded to a report of a disturbance within a vehicle traveling on Interstate #29, near #78 mile-marker. The vehicle and subjects were located near the intersection of Main Street and Anderson Street in Modale. This was determined to be a domestic assault incident and a subject was arrested and transported to jail for a Domestic Abuse Assault violation.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a Pisgah resident concerning a possible protection order violation. Investigation is ongoing.

1-16

Deputy Kline was contacted by a rural Logan resident concerning threatening text messages being sent to a juvenile. Investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Doiel was contacted via mail regarding location information for possible underage drinking within Harrison County. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Madsen and Sergeant Flaherty responded to a residence in Logan regarding an issue with a juvenile sending pictures through an application to another that were inappropriate. Contact was made with parents concerning this matter.

1-17