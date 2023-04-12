SMALL CLAIMS 3-28 to 4-4, ‘23
Against: Gunderson, Sarah Elizabeth, Council Bluffs, IA. In favor of: Prairie Financial LC, Cedar Rapids, IA. Judgment: $2981.29. Court costs: $387.20.
Against: Rodasky, Roger D., Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Bank Of America, NA, Golden Valley, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Phipps, Lisa A., Little Sioux, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service, Inc., Omaha, NE. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Rand, Clair, Logan, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $1336.99. Court costs: $95.00.