SMALL CLAIMS, 4-18 to 4-25, ‘23

Against: Schulz, James R., Logan, IA. In favor of: Bank of America, NA, Golden Valley, MN. No judgment found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Goodsell, Carolyn M., Missouri Valley, IA, and Against: Goodsell, Joshua B., Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service, Inc., Omaha, NE. Judgment: $782,60. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Larsen, Jesse T., Woodbine, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service, Inc. Judgment: $2901.75. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Gutheil, Beau D., Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service, Inc. Judgment: $3395.16. Court costs: $130.0

Against: Croghan, Richard J., Woodbine, IA. In favor of: Clear Recovery, Inc., West Des Moines, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.