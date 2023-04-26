SMALL CLAIMS 4-11 to 4-18, ‘23
Against: Boehler, Gary L., Missouri Valley,IA. In favor of: Capital One NA, Urbandale, IA. Judgment: $2627.32. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Zimmerman, Amber, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of Forsythe Finance, LLC, Brookfield, WI. Judgment: $1,221.00. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Taberski, Brian, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of Discover Bank, Golden Valley, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Waldron, Edith M., Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $2,129.58. Court costs: $95.00.