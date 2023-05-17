Scheduled Traffic April 25 to May 2, 23 (includes both scheduled and non),
Velez Sr, Jose L., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Belko, Milan, Elgin, IL. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.
Merendina, Anthony Paul, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Merendina, Anthony Paul, Omaha, NE. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Andrews, Christine Michelle Eleanor, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Olmstead, John Michael, Dunlap, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Tallman, Jeremiah Douglas, Logan, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Lane Jr, Benjamin Perry, Lyons, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Edenburn, Robin Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Harrington, Jimmeia Chavonne, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Lane Jr, Benjamin Perry, Lyons, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Sibley, Kaylon Garrett, Hattiesburg, MS. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Sibley, Kaylon Garrett, Hattiesburg, MS. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Granillo Sanchez, Espiridion, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Boren, Wyatt K., Murray, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Giersdorf, Danielle Norma Margery, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Jensen, Randy Kemp, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.
Boyd, Dominique Dupree, Flint, MI. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Holliday, Brianna Joy, Spokane, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $239.00.
Topete, Melissa K., Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Galindo, Zuniga Marco Antonio, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Galindo, Zuniga Marco Antonio, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hardiman, Damon Mykel, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Rhodes, Lester E., Mondamin, IA. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.
Anson, Jacob Aaron, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Allen, Michael C., Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Anderson, Miranda D, Wayne, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Rand, James D, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Paley, Dalton M., Lawrence, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Burns, Tyler Michael, Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Shavers Jr, John Paul, Houston, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Brown, Heath Donald, Paullina, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Story, Wendi, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Shurts, Terrie Anne, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Shurts, Terrie Anne, Logan, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
McHugh, Brandon, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Vazquez Vazquez, Juana, Seattle, WA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Purdom, William Gerard , Des Moines, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Stoops, Jesse Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Anderson, Darla K., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ku, Heh, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Cool, Dennis M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Mendez Hernandez, Angel Antonio, Seatac, WA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Lotspeich, Chance D., Venango, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vitito, Dale J., South Sioux City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Effah Akoto, Moses, Arkadelphia, AR. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Gilliam, Victoria J., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Gingerich, Eli W., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), 118.25.
Giles, Matthew Daryl, Sioux Falls, SD. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Dannenberg, Jared A., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Mullins, Adrianna Eve, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Maguire, Dennis P., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Monarrez, Luis, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Piercy, Weslee Michael, Lebanon, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Anderson, Kamron James, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50 .
Guevara, Selina S., Chicago, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Giacoppo, Amaris Alexandra, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Maguire, Bryce Michael, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Porter, Richard Dean, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Drake, Charles Donald, Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hennessy, Bennett John, Logan, IA. Dark window or windshield,$ 135.50.
Boell, Mason Robert, Manilla, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Castro, Delilah Marie, Lakeside, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Entinger, Isaac Lawrence, Windom, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lyman, Byron D., Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Yu, William Yl, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Greene, Kimberly Ann, Santa Monica, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $250.50.
Jones, Catherine K., Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.
Leal Rodriguez, Daury, Denison, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Cain, Herschel M., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Herrera Gomez, Magnolia, Denison, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Ibarra, Antonio, Denison, IA. Insufficient number of headlamps, $132.63.
Kurpgeweit, Scott E., Leigh, NE. Official traffic control signal, $210.25.
Schau, Austin Robert, Ida Grove, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Gage, Krystal Lashan, Southaven, MS. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Ferris, Michael Henry, Byron, MN. Speed, $78.00.
P Scheduled Traffic: May 2 to May 9, 2023 (includes both scheduled and non),
Steinkuehler, Dallas Paul, Rolfe, IA. Improper overtaking on the right, $287.88.
Spurgeon Sr, Stevins J., Bellevue, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Slaughter, Christopher Paul, High Point, NC. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $417.25.
Akins, Dylan Dwight, Sioux Falls, SD. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Kaufmann, Steven Michael, Hartford, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Miller, Mika Brook, York, PA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Valerio, Adolfo Junes, Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Bush, Idumati Stevan, Omaha, NE. Failure to possess valid license while oper motor vehc. $503.50.
Valle Chavarria, Eddy Francisco, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Flores Vega, Juan, Sequim, WA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1167.63.
Ramirez, Fatima. Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Ramirez, Fatima. Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63 .
Weber, Jordan T., Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Kramer, Kathleen Marie, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Werge, Paul Wenno, Lakeside, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lopez Cruz, Cinthia R., Omaha, NE. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles - no injury/death, $210.25.
Harris, Tyler Robert, Ocilla, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Shook, Bryan Keith, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Ford, Shaunteria Kenyea, Urbandale, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Torres, Lysandra, South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Wentland Carrillo, Jaylen Lamont, OMAHA, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.
Klutts, Aiden Lee, Wylie, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Modlin, Spencer K., Omaha, NE. Fishing and hunting - no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.
Poore, Jason L., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
French, Lisa Michelle, Prague, NE. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles - no injury/death, $210.25.
Bassion, Michelle Tina, Sioux Falls, SD, Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Williams, Douglas Anthony, Omaha, NE. Following too close, $210.25.
Downing, James , Culver, OR. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Burnett, Donald Edward, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Montgomery Jr, James Maxwell, Cody, WY. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Shin, Youseob, Sioux Center, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Klingforth, Kami Lin, Missouri Valley, IA. Stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, $13.75.
Daniels, Tyler Cole, Tulsa, OK. Hours of service violation, $135.50.
Green, Kelsey L., Neligh, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
McKoy II, Sterling Jerome, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $135.50.
Kremer, Michael Adam, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.
Eicher, Bryan Doyle, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Fast, Kristin Marie, Nodaway, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Woodring, Barron Domenico, Downers Grove, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $216.00.
Filer, Gina Rae, Bellevue, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Bosma, Daniel David, Acksonville, NC. Defective tires, $89.50.
Esobi, Ikechukwu Collins, Central, SC. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Lee, Mary C., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Vande Polder, Olivia Rae, Sioux Center, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Rucker, Lisa L., Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Densmore, Michael Von, Ida Grove, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50
Millikan, Stephanie Dawn, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Drefs, Timothy Michael Justus, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.
Kersting, Steavie Alexandra, Springfield, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $236.13.
West, Patrick Keith, Honey Creek, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Soderstrom, Jeffrey Nichols, Missouri Valley, IA. No driver's license, $503.50.
Franco Galvez, Nicolas, Columbus, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Porter, Tracy Ann, Honey Creek, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Parrott, Adam S., Missouri Valley, IA. Use of electronic communication device while driving, $135.50.
erez Lopez, Maximiliano, Omaha, NE. Speed, $75.00.
Non-scheduled traffic April 25 to May 2, 23
04431 NTA0060645 Olmstead, John Michael, Dunlap, IA. DUS - driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
04431 NTA0060780 Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.
Non-scheduled traffic May 2 to May 9, 2023
Barry, David G, Woodbine, IA. DUS - driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.