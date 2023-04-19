HARRISON CO.

Traffic 4-4 to 4-11, ‘23

Rico, Justin Joe, Logan, IA. Passing too near bridge, intersection, or RR, $210.25.

Mendoza, Esteban , Perry, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Mendoza, Esteban , Perry, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Dunlop, Jennifer Nichole, Carter Lake, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Tyan, Perry Oliver, Council Bluffs, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.

Jama, Abdel Aziz, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Miller, Sara Louise, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over) , $236.13.

Moreno Moreno, Cristhian Joel, Fort Worth Tx, TX. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Diaz, Samuel, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Diaz, Samuel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Spaeth, Khristain Janelle, Arlington, WA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Anderson, Ann Arnell, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Flewelling, Linda Michele, Moville, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Hemphill, Kevin L., Missouri Valley, IA. Unlawful passing of school bus -1st offense, $210.25.

Blesh, Gemma Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1,S044.38.

McKinley, Helen Joanne, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

McKinley, Helen Joanne, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

McKinley, Helen Joanne, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Tallman, Jeremiah Douglas, Logan, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Kipchumba, Dan Kibet, Kansas City, MO. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Clymer, Jessica Jo, Council Bluffs, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Angerman, Seth Michael, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Anderson, Cassandra M M., Fremont, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hurst, Sidney Earl, Chidester, AR. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Patterson, Kedrick Imajae, Raeford, NC. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Patterson, Kedrick Imajae, Raeford, NC. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Ream, Paul Ryan, Atlanta, TX. Use electronic communication device — age 18, $106.75.

Susano, Isabel Selena, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Carter, Roland Keith Jackson, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Holstein, Leo R., Winnebago, NE. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $354.00.

Chalk, Victoria D., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Luma, Hugede, Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Zessin, Tyler R., Omaha, NE Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $216.00.

Tuttle, Andre Patrick, York, NE. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.

Carritt, Daniel Earl, Little Sioux, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Thompson, Alexzandur John, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Olson, Sharon Kay, Greeley, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Flowers, Misty Rose, Silsbee, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rue, Matthew A., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Oudeman, Havilynn Michelle, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Matamoros Romero, Frankling Samir, Bellevue, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Matamoros Romero, Frankling Samir, Bellevue, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Babbe, Gregory J., Papillion, NE. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Moran, Shawn Michael, Council Bluffs, IA. Maximum group axle weight violation — 7001 to 8000 lbs over, $1,147.50.

Nazari, Mohammad, Columbus, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Housh, Robin Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lawrenson, Amanda Kay, Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Aunan, Kristin Leigh, Iowa City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kragel, Gene Allen, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Randolph, Melinda Anne, Harlan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Marsh, Michael G., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Tott, Stephen James, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Khitthiphong, Oulayvanh, Sioux City, IA. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles — no injury/death, $210.25.

Rodriguez, Rogelio Indaleco, Cleveland, TN. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Still, Christina Marie, Moville, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Applegate, Teresa Ann, Oakland, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Cressman, Johnn Glenn, Hartford, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.33.

Thomas, Amy M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Randol, Amber Delores, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Sporrer, Jason Gerard, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Erichsen, Karolyn Kay, Spirit Lake, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Reyna, Jennifer, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Meissner, Travis Henry, Georgetown, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Clapper, Noah Kelly, Little Sioux, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Hesman, Beau Robert, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Clemenger, Timothy P., Papillion, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Hoss, Crystal Dawn., Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $236.13.

Travis, Samantha Leigh Ann, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $193.00.

Meyer, Bailee Earlene, Mondamin, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Heinen, Christina Marie Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Blesh, Gemma Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. No driver’s license, $857.50.

Blesh, Gemma Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration, $253.75.

Lee Regier, Sarah Joy, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Hummel, Alan E., Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Anson, Jacob Aaron, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Pollard, Amy Sue, Marshalltown, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.