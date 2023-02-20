Traffic 2-7 to 2-14, ‘23, ‘23

Kephart, Brandon Lee, Mondamin, IA. Fail to report harvest of deer or turkey, $106.75.

Ayala, Jesus , Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $305.13.

Ayala, Jesus , Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Points, Coby Nathaniel, Cherokee, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Ryan, Gary W., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,

Scott, Trennell Eugene, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liabiliity, $175.75.

Scott, Trennell Eugene, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Hernandez Martinez, Miguel Angel, Decatur, TX. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Hernandez Martinez, Miguel Angel, Decatur, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $400.00.

Moore, Taranishia Marie, Alexandria, LA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Mamud, Sale Bunga, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Hoegh, Isaiah Thomas, Grimes, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Giersdorf, Danielle Norma Margery, Sioux City, IA.Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Voss, Brant Allen, Dexter, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Scheffler, Adam Tyrone, Harlan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Geise, Courtney A., Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Shumate, Janet Marie, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hawkins, Kimberly M., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Martin, Burgess Jovon, Hutchinson, KS. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Harmsen, Craig J., Papillion, NE. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle, — no injury/death, $210.25.

Wright, David Charles, Empire, AL. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bratetic, Laura Marie, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Emmart, Chelsey Rae, Onawa, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Moline, Robert F., Omaha, NE. Fraudulent use of registration, $354.00.

Ball, April, Missouri Valley, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.

Lammers, Robyn M., Fort Calhoun, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Nolasco, Nicolas , Fremont, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Milan, Andrew D., Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Richardson, Christopher Charles, Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Peasley, Timothy A., Little Sioux, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Wonder, Phillip M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Brunow, Cheyenne Gloria, Mondamin, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Boyd, Michael P., Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Shreeves, Ashley Nicole, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Kettner, Michael Leroy, Superior, WI. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Tallman, Jeremiah Douglas, Logan, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Pham, Minh Nhat Do, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Luna Lopez, Leobardo , Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Connealy, Jonathan Andrew, Missouri Valley, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Ramirez Perez, Juana, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pathan, Umarsiddhiq Khan, Vermillion, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Stuczynski, Madison Lee Mondamin, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Booker, Chance Michael, Crescent, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Weers, Michael C., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ernist, Antipas, Atlantic, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Knudson, Dylon R., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Burbridge, Matthew John, Logan, IA. Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under 21-1st offense, $210.25.

Kment, Joseph Frank, Fremont, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rodriguez, Guillermo Fernandez, San Francisco, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ertl, Matthew Raymond, Broomfield, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Abelson, Nicholas Christopher, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schwarz, Ryan N., Bennington, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Gudenrath, Traci D., Omaha, NE. Use electronic communication device — age 18, $106.75.

Hammermeister, Shaden Lewis, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Sprunk Jr, Leroy L., Monroe, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $118.25.

Werth, Jeffrey A., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Murray, Thomas Christian, Allentown, PA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75 .

Gilson, Sabrina Elizabeth, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vavra, Jaxson Matthew, Elkhorn, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Ticknor, Caitlyn Marie, Logan, IA. Auto speeding

Stover, Leroy Harry, Dow City, IA. Auto speeding

King, Johnnie C.., Modale, IA. Auto speeding

Murphy, Ann Marie, Glendale, AZ. Auto speeding

Windschitl, Adam, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $135.00.

Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Soldier, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Soldier, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Rief II, Daniel Thomas, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Rief II, Daniel Thomas, Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Williams, Russell Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Williams, Russell Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.